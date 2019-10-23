Those Killed By Air Force In Sokoto Not Our Members-IMN

Sokoto State chapter of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) otherwise known as Shiites has debunked the purported fracas between their members and officers of the Nigeria Air Force where two persons were feared dead.

Reacting to claims by the Air Force, Sokoto State leader of the group, Sheikh Sidi Mainasara said the statement from the Air Force clearly showed how they have always derived pleasure in killing Shiite members without just cause.

According to Mainasara, rather than the Air Force admitting their mistakes and unprofessional conduct, it has claimed that it clashed with members of the group.

“To set the record straight, those killed by the Air Force in Sokoto are not our members. We gathered that, the personnel involved went there and opened fire at those accused of embarrassing their girl friend.

“ They killed two innocent persons in the process. None of them is our member. And to have attributed their identity to us (Shiite) means a calculated effort to sweep the truth under the carpet.

“The baseless defence by Air Force also showed how clearly they have taken the lives of our members for granted. The Nigerian security agents have continued to kill our members in a very worrisome degree since 2015, but as a peaceful sect who never derived pleasure in troubles contrary to how the government of the day labeled us, we continue to maintain the peace which we hold in high esteem as taught us by our leader, Shiekh Ibrahim Elzazaky,” Mainasara said.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the NAF while reacting to the killing of two civilians in Mabera area of Sokoto metropolis, claimed that those killed were Shiite members.

The clash according to eyewitnesses who preferred anonymity was because of a particular lady (name withheld).

Trouble started when the said lady called her boy friend, an Air Force personnel and reported that some boys within their area are disrespecting her.

Angered by the complaint, the Air Force personnel was said to have gone to the place with his friends armed leading to the eventual shooting of two civilians to death.

The Air Force on their part, had however debunked the allegation in a statement by Air Commodore, Ibikunle Daramola, Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force.

Ibikunle said their personnel are highly disciplined and would not engage civilians in any fracas.

According to him, it was alleged that there was an unfortunate killing of two persons at Mabera Area of Sokoto Metropolis on 20th October 2019, as a result of a fracas between Nigerian Air Force (NAF) personnel and suspected Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) youths within the community.

“However, details regarding the unfortunate incident, which also led to some NAF personnel sustaining serious injuries, are still sketchy.

“Consequently, the NAF is investigating the matter with a view to ascertaining the facts as well as establishing the degree of involvement of its personnel.

“It is pertinent to reiterate that the NAF is a highly disciplined and professional force that does not tolerate or condone acts of indiscipline or violations of human rights of citizens,” he said.

Ibikunle noted that every NAF personnel found guilty of misdemeanor, in the past, had always been dealt with in accordance with extant laws and the general public duly informed.

“We wish to assure the general public that, in line with the NAF’s usual practice, this case will be investigated thoroughly and appropriate action taken.

“The public will be kept informed on the outcome of the investigation. Thank you for usual support and cooperation,” he assured.

