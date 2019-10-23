ENTERTAINMENT
Toro Entertainment Unfolds Plan For The Industry
A leading entertainment firm, Toro Entertainment Company has vowed to revolutionize the Nigerian entertainment industry.
Speaking ahead of its rebrand process, the founder/CEO of the organisation, Adetoro Fowoshere, said the company would carryover its current service offerings while assuming a new all-inclusive role of ensuring that the full entertainment gamut—sponsors, creators and consumers—obtain maximum value from the process.
“Our new and improved blueprint pivots around the determination to make entertainment as basic to everyone in a similar manner to human rights. We refine for individuals, regardless of their gender, race or religious affiliations, to have access to qualitative entertainment.
“Nevertheless, we are aware of the profitability aspect of the business and as such are well-equipped to guarantee clients, sponsors and content creators, high reward for investments of all kinds,’’ stated Fowoshere.
As part of the rebranding process, Toro Entertainment Company will release a new logo and launch a new company website. The expertise of the firm traverses the delivery of innovative services in concert management, show promotion, event management, talent management, media production and marketing.
The company boasts of a diverse partnership with various brands across different sectors including Pepsi, First Bank, Guinness Nigeria, Nigerian Breweries & Johnny Walker among others.
In the concert management industry, the company had successfully organized and promoted groundbreaking events worldwide such as the first three installments of Olamide Live in Concert (OLIC), 30 Billion Concert, Burna Live, One Night Only to name but a few.
Remarking on the development, the project coordinator of the company, Chena Onuorah said: “Creating invaluable experiences for clients and consumers is at the crux of our activities, hence, this exercise serves to emphasize our overarching value-driven perspective. Providing premium quality to clients and the target audience is pertinent to this distinctive approach. Since 2014, Toro Entertainment Company has continued to deliver unparalleled service delivery to its teeming partners, customers and other stakeholders in keeping with our brand promise.”
