2020 Budget: Kebbi To Inject More Funds To Address Malnutrition

The Kebbi State government said it would inject more funds into the health sector in the 2020 budget in order to address malnutrition in the state.

This was made known to newsmen by the permanent secretary Ministry of Health, Hajiya Halima Boyi Dikko in Birnin Kebbi.

She said the state Ministry of Health in collaboration with Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning were working together towards injecting more funds for nutrition in order to address children’s malnutrition in the state.

“The state government is doing its best, in fact the Ministry of Health together with Budget and Planning have a cost plan for nutrition in this year’s budget. The state government will put more funds to address malnutrition in the state in order to change the narratives,” she assured.

Dikko added that Governor Bagudu and his wife, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu were passionate about improving health standard of the people of the state especially the children and pregnant women.

She called on people to be more sensitive to the nutrition needs of their families by ensuring the eating of balanced diet with the local agricultural foods available.

“It is not all about eating food, but eating a healthy diet with vitamins, vegetables and fruits. Make use of the locally available food items you have around. Give younger children nutritious food, ensure your children are immunised and the women should ensure exclusive breast feeding for six months,” she advised.

