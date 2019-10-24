NEWS
2020 Budget: Kebbi To Inject More Funds To Address Malnutrition
The Kebbi State government said it would inject more funds into the health sector in the 2020 budget in order to address malnutrition in the state.
This was made known to newsmen by the permanent secretary Ministry of Health, Hajiya Halima Boyi Dikko in Birnin Kebbi.
She said the state Ministry of Health in collaboration with Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning were working together towards injecting more funds for nutrition in order to address children’s malnutrition in the state.
“The state government is doing its best, in fact the Ministry of Health together with Budget and Planning have a cost plan for nutrition in this year’s budget. The state government will put more funds to address malnutrition in the state in order to change the narratives,” she assured.
Dikko added that Governor Bagudu and his wife, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu were passionate about improving health standard of the people of the state especially the children and pregnant women.
She called on people to be more sensitive to the nutrition needs of their families by ensuring the eating of balanced diet with the local agricultural foods available.
“It is not all about eating food, but eating a healthy diet with vitamins, vegetables and fruits. Make use of the locally available food items you have around. Give younger children nutritious food, ensure your children are immunised and the women should ensure exclusive breast feeding for six months,” she advised.
MOST READ
Lai Mohammed Seeks Support For Persons With Disabilities
IPPIS Lacks Flexibility To Address University Peculiarities – ASUU
Our Loyalty To Nigeria, Non Negotiable – Aregbesola
Facebook Reaffirms Commitment To Combat Hate Speech – Official
TechnoServe Trains Processors On Quality Control In Food Fortification
EFCC Arrests 2 Brothers, 8 Other Suspects In Ilorin Over Alleged Fraud
2 of 3 Polio Viruses Eradicated In ‘Historic’ Step – WHO
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
PMB, Putin Seal Deal On Refineries, Ajaokuta Steel
-
LAW11 hours ago
Issues As PDP Names Supreme Court Justices To Sit On Atiku’s Appeal
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Minimum Wage: FG Okays April 18 For Take-off
-
COLUMNS11 hours ago
Boko Haram: Appreciating PMB’s Courage
-
OPINION10 hours ago
NGOs’ Covert Agenda
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Taraba Assembly Move To End Communal Clashes, Other Criminal Activities.
-
NEWS21 hours ago
10 Bag First Class As Kings University Holds Maiden Convocation
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Nigeria Loses $15bn To Tax Evasion Annually – FIRS