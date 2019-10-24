NEITI To Release 2017/18 Audit Reports, Says Waziri

The Nigeria Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has hinted that it will release the 2017 audit report next week and that of 2018 before the end of the year.

The executive secretary of NEITI, Waziri Adio disclosed this yesterday at the 2020 budget defence session at the instance of the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream).

Adio also revealed that since 1999 to 2016, only nine audit reports have been carried in the oil and gas sector while seven audit report in the solid minerals had been released.

The NEITI boss, who also said that the agency’s 2020 budget proposal is N1.5 billion, informed that the money would be used to cater for its activities and consumables which include sporting events, publicity, local training, foreign trips, drugs and medicals, as well as monitoring and evaluation among others.

In its breakdown of the proposal, Adio said that N828 million was earmarked for personnel cost, N337 million for overhead and N355 million for capital.

On the 2019 budget appraisal, Adio said that a total of N1.3 billion was appropriated for the agency, out of which a total of N789 million was earmarked for personnel cost, N277 million for overhead and a total of N267 million was for capital expenditure.

He said that N557 million was released for personnel which represents 70.8 per cent, N138 million was released for overhead which represents 50 percent and nothing has been released for capital which represents 0 percent respectively.

He further told the lawmakers that in 2018, the agency got overhead released for seven out of 12 months and in 2019 only six has been released out of ten months so far spent.

He however lamented that the poor release of overhead funds hinders the agency’s performance which he said is based on a global framework known as Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (EITI) and implemented in 52 countries across the world.

The executive secretary noted that Nigeria began implementation in 2004 and by 2007, it was supported by the NIETI establishment Act which is aimed at ensuring transparency in the management of oil, gas and mining for the development of Nigeria.

On remittances of revenues, the NEITI boss informed the committee that his agency is interested in how much extracting companies pay and how much is remitted to the Federal Government and make public the audit report.

The committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) had earlier pledged to support the agency in its bid to achieve set objective of effectively policing the nation’s extractive industry.

