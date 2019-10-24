Nigeria’s Judgement Debt Now N150bn – Malami

With the Federal Ministry of Justice battling with over N150 billion judgement debt, the minister of justice and attorney-general of the federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has called for immediate action to reverse the trend before it gets out of hand.

The debt dropped to the current level after the payment of about N10 billion in 2017.

Malami took the campaign against the huge judgement debt profile yesterday to the National Assembly in Abuja where he pleaded with the lawmakers to intervene in the matter.

He described it as a “long standing and vexed issue” and appealed to the legislators to appropriate N30billion annually to offset the debt.

The minister was optimistic that the intervention of the lawmakers would forestall possible friction, accrued interests and unwarranted litigations arising from igeria’s failure to effect the payment of the judgement debt.

But the lawmakers advised him to discuss the matter with President Muhammadu Buhari, the minister of finance and national planning as well as write a letter to the leadership of the National Assembly on the issue.

They argued that their intervention could be viewed as padding the 2020 budget if due processes were not followed.

After the defence of the ministry’s N33.55 billion 2020 budget before the Senate Committee on Judiciary and Legal Matters, chaired by Senator Bamidele Opeyemi, Malami said that they proposed a legislation that would lead to the creation of the Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Commission/ Agency.

He said: “The Ministry of Justice was mandated to take inventory and explore avenues for the payment of judgement debt which has become hydra-headed. This has arisen because it was only in 2017 that the sum of N10 billion was disbursed for the payment of judgement debt as appropriated.

“As it stands, over N150billion remains unpaid, prompting beneficiaries of this sum to keep mounting pressure on the ministry. Distinguished members of this committee are hereby respectively requested to intervene on this long standing vexed issue by appropriating the sum of N30 billion annually to mitigate this challenge to forestall possible friction, accrued interests and unwarranted litigations arising from our failure to effect payment,” Malami said.

He said that terrorism and allied violent extremism such as kidnapping, banditry, human trafficking, cattle rustling, communal clashes, sex-for-marks keep resonating, thereby increasing the judgement debt.

“Our departments of public prosecution, legal services, civil litigation and Administration of Criminal Justice Act keep working round the clock in concert with security agencies and courts of competent jurisdiction to address these ugly features of our national life. In a heterogeneous society such as ours, frictions are apt to arise.

“Given this, reconciliation, peace building, and deterrents are paramount. Permit me to re-echo my earlier clarion call to the effect that, the profile of the Ministry of Justice should be scaled up to capital intensive status. We cannot afford to engage threat to peace with a kidglove. It has to be purposeful and full blast as amply demonstrated by His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Malami said.

On the recovery of looted funds, Malami said: “May I humbly disclose that we are progressively making vital recovery of our money stashed abroad.

“However, let me affirm that the legal procedural requirements for these recoveries are altogether tasking and cumbersome. Besides, most times we have to engage the local services of well-grounded lawyers and consultants to effect recovery which were promptly deposited in the federal government treasury.”

“To smoothen our operations in this regard, it was deemed expedient to establish an asset recovery unit in my office, and so far, the efforts are quite salutary even in the face of zero requisite commission from recovery.

“I would like to reiterate my earlier request to the effect that about 2.5per cent of recovered looted money should be earmarked to the unit to service logistics, operational cost, payment to private lawyers and consultants,” Malami said.

On the proposed establishment of Criminal Justice Monitoring Commission/Agency, Malami said that it would address several loopholes.

“The spectre of crimes and criminality in our entity and the near absence to address seeming loopholes, contradictions and ambiguities in the administration of criminal justice informed the passage by the National Assembly of the famous “Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 (ACIA).

“This Act has since been in force, and my ministry now operates an administration of criminal justice department. We have empanelled the Administration of Criminal Justice Committee to work closely with the department. Members of this committee are the foot soldiers for monitoring and implementation of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 (ACIA) in Nigeria.

“Only recently, we came to the realisation that the mandate and operational framework of the committee are tasking and wide ranging, requiring enhanced funding to facilitate its operations for empirically observable outcome.

“After a sober reflection, we embraced the view that the committee should be transformed into an agency or commission reminiscent of other parastatals under the purview of Federal Ministry of Justice. To drive our point home, the management of the ministry shall convey this to the National Assembly after endorsement by the Federal Executive Council (FEC),” Malami added.

In his response, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele said that the N33.5 billion budget was not only for the ministry, but the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), and other parastatals.

Bamidele said that the committee would work with the justice ministry to ensure that the N150billion judgement debt was paid.

“We will want you to discuss with the president as a homeboy. You should also discuss it with the minister of finance and write to the management of the National Assembly and copy this committee so that we can appropriate money for the payment of the judgement debt. Without such processes, it could be deemed as budget padding,” he said.

