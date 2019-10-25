Bagudu’s Wife Leads Largest Cancer Awareness Walk Saturday

Wife of the Kebbi state governor, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, will on Saturday lead an awareness walk expected to be the largest in the country against the dreaded cancer illness.

Dr. Bagudu, who is the founder and the Chief Executive Officer of the Medicaid Cancer Foundation, said the awareness become necessary to bring to a minimum level the rate of cancer patients in the country.

Expected at the walk in Abuja are known Nollywood actors and actresses, comedians, right activists and some ex-Super Eagles stars among others.

Mrs. Bagudu further revealed that the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has indicated interest to support her organisation.

“What is my motivation? Its all about saving lives. It is something so many people have interest in. Cancer is very expensive. We are still here talking about Radiotherapy is about N400, 000. The world need to do more to eradicate the cancer,” she stated

While revealing that her organisation has assisted more than two hundred thousand people across the country, Mrs Bagudu appealed to the government to build Cancer center in different locations in the country.

She also assured that after her husband’s tenure as governor, she will continue with the programme.

Earlier in the day, the governor’s wife said she had led people to the National Hospital in Abuja to see some Cancer patients where she paid for their treatments.

In their testimonies, some of the cancer survivals in attendance said after diagnosed of the ailment, they never knew they will survive.

Saibab Yakadai, said she woke up one day after test to discover she had cancer.

Some of them thanked Medicaid Cancer Foundation for giving them hope to live.

Also speaking, a woman rights activist, Dr. Joe Odumakin, saluted the wife of the Kebbi governor for torching lives for more than eight years.

“We know that cancer is the second largest killer in the world and we know that cancer know no colour, no race or agenda. We must all come out en-mass to create awareness.

“We want the government to give cancer patients free medicare because it very expensive.

Some of the known Nollywood actors and actresses who attended the briefing called on all Nigerians, especially the well-to-do in the society to support the founder of Medicaid.

“I cannot say it can be cured but when you discover it early it can be managed. We must thank Medicaid foundation for giving us hope to live again.”

For the ex-international, Peter Rufai, who was also present at the briefing, called on organisations and individuals to join what he described as “Saving lives ministry.

“I call on Nigerians and organisations home and abroad to support this cause so that it can save more lives.”

