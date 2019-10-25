EU Announces $60m Aid Package As Zimbabweans March Against Sanctions

The EU on Friday announced a $60 million aid package for Zimbabwe under its National Indicative Programme to directly support the population in the fields of health and resilience building.

The announcement was made as thousands of Zimbabweans, largely aligned to the ruling ZANU-PF party, marched in Harare and various other centres for the removal of sanctions imposed on the country by the West.

A statement from the EU said 43 million dollars will be used to support public health service delivery by strengthening primary care systems, capacitating human resources for health and enhancing community participation.

The remaining will support households and communities in vulnerable situations across the country by increasing their capacities to respond to food and nutrition security shocks.

EU ambassador to Zimbabwe Timo Olkkonnen said the support was necessary to help Zimbabweans, who were facing difficult times.

“With this top up, the EU increases the support to the Zimbabwean population, which now reaches 320 million dollars under the National Indicative Programme for the period 2014-2020.

“These two actions come at a critical time to support the people, who are facing difficult socio-economic times.” he said. (Xinhua/NAN)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

