I Will Manage, Rebrand AGN’s Reputation – Chinda
Ahead of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) election slated for October 31, Nollywood actress, Monalisa Chinda, has disclosed that she will use all means of communication available to build, maintain, rebrand and manage the guild’s reputation. Chinda, who is vying for the position of public relations officer of the organisation, said her dream is to see a prosperous AGN and she can be the guild’s greatest asset.
According to the movie producer, she has critically observed the guild and concluded that the guild needs to be more proactive while adding that she is a very persuasive, resilient and confident individual who can achieve those goals and that is the reason she decided to throw her hat in the ring and pick up the mantle.
“Reputation arises from what you do, say and what others say about you. In this age of intense competition in all sectors in the nation, I can be the organisation’s greatest asset,” she said.
Chinda, also revealed her plans to initiate a better health insurance scheme for veteran actors. She stressed that veteran actors, having used their skills and God-given talent to put Nigeria on a global map, deserve to be treated with dignity.
“I want to see how I can work hand-in-hand with the president to get a better health insurance scheme for veteran actors. This issue of coming on social media and begging for money, works me up. I am not the type of person that likes to just sit down and keep quiet. I will use my voice in a subtle way, not to attack anybody, but to sound my displeasure on some of these things.”
She decried that it was sad that some of the nation’s respectable actors were exposed to embarrassing situations while soliciting for funds to treat common illness.
“We expose our respectable actors that they need N5, 000 to treat cough, it is quite embarrassing. We need to do something. We, as actors with faces can contribute like N1000 every month, it will go a long way, and this is my number one reason.”
Chinda, stressed that the industry has not had enough help from the government to tackle the menace of piracy which remains a problem despite the development in the industry. She also said apart from the other streams of income actors and actresses have, the industry is not paying well, noting that they give out so much, but they are not getting back the value for the job done.
“We have done so well for ourselves but in terms of paying bills, we have a long way to go.”
