Impact Of Govt Education Policies At The Grassroot

As a lawyer, policy enthusiast and advocate, I have had the privilege of engaging with policy makers/influencers and teachers of different strata and placement. Recently, I had a chat with one of my mentors who is also a distinguished senator of the federal republic. He opined quite accurately that the problem we have as a people is not one of lack of policies or legislation, it is the lack of the needed implementing power and grassroot impact. I couldn’t agree more, as the squall in many quarters have always been about the meagre budgetary provisions in the education sector and the percentage therein, being far lower than UNESCO’s recommendation of 15 to 20 per cent in every country’s budgetary allocation.

Safe to say that, the reason why Nigeria accounts for one in every five out-of-school children in the world, and 45 per cent of out of school children in west Africa, can’t be traced to inadequate budgetary provisions alone, but unceasing lack of implementation of the various legislations and policies of government in the education sector.

Government legislations and policies

The Child Rights Act: Enacted in 2003 by the Nigerian National Assembly, the Child’s Rights Act has made elaborate provisions for the rights of children in Nigeria. It is not only the first comprehensive legislation on the rights of children, but also a very ambitious legislation as far as the rights of vulnerable children is concerned in Nigeria. Section 15 (1) of the Child’s Rights Act as captured in Cap. C50, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, bestows on every Nigerian child the right to free and compulsory basic education.

The section states inter alia: (1) Every child has the right to free, compulsory and universal basic education and it shall be the duty of the government of Nigeria to provide such education. (2) Every parent or guardian shall ensure that his child or ward attends and completes his (a) primary school education; and (b) junior secondary education.

The relevance of the copious sections of the law as stated above, to an illiterate parent in faraway Gwoza can be said to be lost, as it can be argued in his favour that he doesn’t even know that such law exists! The refusal of state house of assemblies in domesticating the act makes it pejorative. This begs the question as to how a parent can act in consonance with a law he is not aware of. Ignorance of the law is no excuse, but when the educational rights of a child is concerned, it can be positively argued that it’s best to sensitise all relevant stakeholders incidental to the child’s future on the same. I have advocated at different levels that these relevant laws and the sanctions therein should be made available in the local dialects of the different states of the federation where it is in operation.

UBE Act: compulsory, free Universal Basic Education Act as enacted in 2004, provides for compulsory, free universal basic education for all children of primary and junior secondary school age in the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It further seeks to provide punishment for parents for failing to comply with its provisions. Although, it has been argued in some quarters that the act brought some changes, in its latest review of Nigeria’s educational standing in 2015, UNESCO concluded that, although progress has been made in basic education, much more remains to be done, both in quantity and quality:

Participation in primary education is still low in comparison to primary school age population;

The quality of the national school curriculum is undermined by the generally low quality of teachers who implement it, which translates into low levels of learning achievement;

Infrastructure, toilets and furniture are inadequate and in a dilapidated state;

The system of collecting comprehensive, relevant data for planning is weak;

There are social and cultural barriers that are hindering female participation;

There is a lack of enforcement of the UBE Act 2004 on enrolment and retention.

Moving from the impact of the Act, a recent intervention done by FlexiSAF Foundation, in a settlement in the Federal Capital Territory revealed that none of the unlettered parents of the beneficiaries in the foundation’s speed school system (popularly called accelerated learning spaces) knew about the existence of any law or government policy criminalising their refusal to send their children to school. At this juncture, the impact of these laws in rural settlements/communities should be properly questioned.

Furthermore, though the Act provides for free education for all children of primary and junior secondary school age, the array of unnecessary charges placed on parents by different public schools in the Federal Capital Territory and some states of the federation is quite needless and rather alarming. Fees ranging from, PTA fees, end of the year fees, registration fees etc., are charged pupils, making it hard for indigent parents to send their wards to school. “…dem say na only teaching dey free,” quipped one of the parents of a pupil in a popular government primary school in Abuja, that I personally talked to. Recently, the government of Ekiti, Oyo and Kaduna states, abolished the payment of these very obnoxious fees.

Oyo State took it a notch higher by returning these fees to some parents who had paid. Making the parents aware of the rights of their wards in these government owned institutions reduces the burden of ensuring the compliance to these regulations from the government, as parents with the adequate knowledge of these rights will be armed with the relevant instruments and erudition to protect it.

Proscription of unwholesome educational systems and ethics: According to UNICEF, 69 per cent of Nigeria’s out- of-school-children are located in the northern part of the country, with Bauchi State grossing about 1.1 million out of school children. This ugly trend has been traced by some people to the popular almajiri system in the north also called almajiranci. In a bid to stem this ugly trend, the government at different times have rolled out policies that was short lived in the past. Notable among them was the infusion of over N360 million to build Almajiri schools in the northern part of the country in 2014. Sadly, the gory pictures of dilapidated buildings overgrown by weeds, is all that is left of those schools. It has been argued by some policy experts that the project failed because the policy was not tailored along with the culture of the people, as it is trite that culture, vis a vis urbanity (in some cases) are major determinants of the success of governmental policies in a multicultural clime like Nigeria.

Recently, the federal government of Nigeria officially proscribed the almajiri system. In an announcement by the national security adviser, the government lamented the societal menace and quite importantly, the huge security threat the almajiri system poses. It is quite worthy of note that the NSA did not issue a guide, regulation or white paper on how this proclamation will be implemented. The nation still awaits the full implementation of this policy in the affected states.

All these goes to show how it has always been about legislations, policies and proclamation for us as people with little or no action!

The need for advocacy

The parliaments and government at all levels have to be aware that, the process of enacting legislation or promulgating policies, does not end at the signing or announcement stage (as the case may be). Continuous advocacy, and out reach to citizens in the hinterlands, the grassroot, and settlements will go a long way in making these laws effective, as they are intended to be. The place of Advocacy has been relegated to the background in our clime, sensitising the most vulnerable of our population on the need to recognise their rights, and spots areas where they are running foul of the existing legislations on education, will do us a lot of good as one of the countries with the highest indices of out-of-school children in the world.

Furthermore, countries implementing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4, have moved from mere rhetoric to field interventions in grassroot communities to advocate for enrollment of kids in school, and maximising the opportunities presented to them by this numerous government policies and legislations. By 2030, Nigeria hopes to ensure that over 70 per cent of its young population, girls and boys, complete free, equitable and quality primary and secondary education leading to relevant and effective learning outcome. However, attaining this feat won’t come by a sudden flight, the relevant stakeholders and government actors within this precinct, will need to go beyond funding the sector (which is very important) to making sure that the relevant regulations aid the actualisation of this lofty goal.

– Ayantunji is a lawyer, child education advocate at FlexiSAF Foundation and policy enthusiast. Email: [email protected]

