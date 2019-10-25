Mobile App Update (2)

Why is it necessary to update apps?

Bug fixing, improvements, and stable performance

The aim of an update might be to fix bugs, but new features and bug fixes can be released together. The usual practice is to pay more attention to updates that keep the app more stable.

Leading apps with a large user base have bug fixing updates more often. These mainstream apps are frequent with improving and stabilising user experiences. Commonly, app updates with the occurrence of once a week or every fortnight are mostly bug fixing.

Support of latest OS features

New features allow apps to have new capabilities after every major mobile OS release. Each time Android and iOS put up a new feature, apps generally need to be updated in order to catch up. An update will help the apps to have access to the new software and hardware feature sets introduced by the manufacturers.

Not too long ago, the two tech giants had words for mobile app owners. They are making efforts to make all apps to be compliant with the latest versions of OS and usable hardware. It was an emphasis on building up-to-date APIs that ensure a high-trust level of security and better performance.

“Apps may only use public APIs and must run on the currently shipping OS. Keep your apps up-to-date and make sure you phase out any deprecated features, frameworks, or technologies that will no longer be supported in future versions of an OS.” – Apple.

Google required new apps to support at least Android 8.0 (API level 26) from August 1, 2018. From November 1, 2018, this applied to all app updates too.

Implementing the app store and Google Play policies

Google and Apple don’t only approve what updates to be published. They also show some apps to the door. In recent times, both the App Store and Google Play have been weeding out inactive, non-updated and non-compliant apps that have been lagging behind for a long time. This is to keep the app market sane and well regulated.

Apple stated in 2016 when it commissioned a cleansing campaign to dispose of “no longer useful” apps from the App Store: “We are implementing an ongoing process of evaluating apps, removing apps that no longer function as intended, don’t follow current review guidelines, or are outdated.”

Google Play was not left out of the gig too as it is focused on making its apps comply with its latest privacy policy. Google stated: “Google Play requires developers to provide a valid privacy policy when the app requests or handles sensitive user, or device information.”

How should my app be updated?

The more features you have in your backlog after the app release, the faster you will want to add those features in the upcoming updates. In this case, user feedback will significantly help to prioritise the list of features.

Updating your app must be motivated by important factors such as an understanding of your market, qualitative user feedback, and quantitative data. You have to balance all these factors mentioned against the rate at which you update your app.

Monthly app updates

The top user apps are mostly updated weekly while other regular apps with average demand usually get at least, an update only once a month. Thus, monthly updates of mobile apps serve as minimal time for the frequency of updates.

As an app owner, for you to have at least some level of competition in today’s market, you must release updates for your app on a regular basis. Updating monthly guarantees your app is up-to-date with the latest market trends and expectations. Without this, even if you have great app trending now, it will become outdated in the span of months.

App feature release updates

How frequently your app updates occur will mostly be driven by the type of features you try to tackle. The more features, or the larger the feature, the longer it will take to get an update on to the devices of your users.

Some new features take more time to develop. It’s advisable to focus on app features that take not more than two weeks or fashion them to fit this time limit. Assuming you get to finish developing a new feature in a two-week development cycle, you still need more time to test for QA. Based on experience, the interval for store approval also takes some time. In total, you will be aiming at the four-week target. And that keeps you on the verge of a monthly update release.

For instance, you have a complex feature to release and you need several sprints and a lot of hands-on-deck for it. Then you need to plan 2-3 updates in advance and balance this big feature release with bug fixing and small features updates.

