No To Life Pension For FCT Council Chairmen

Recently , absurdity was taken to a whole new level when chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council [AMAC] Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu Candido siwwwgned into law an edict approving the payment of pension to the council’s past elected chairmen and speakers. With its passage, AMAC’s past council chairmen would be given an annual pension of N500,000; former vice chairmen are to receive N300,000 each while former speakers of AMAC’s legislature will be paid N200,000 each.

According to Candido, the gesture was meant to honour past heroes of the council who he said sacrificed their talents and energy in building the council. He said it was also to celebrate Nigeria’s 59th independence anniversary as well as celebrate the 35th anniversary since AMAC’s creation. The Chairman said only past leaders who are still living would benefit from the package, which would cost the council more than N6 million annually. Beneficiaries include six past chairmen, six past vice chairmen and eight past speakers.

When I was read the story, the first thought that came to my mind was the lyrics of Micheal Jackson’s hit Song, they don’t care about us”. An average Nigerian politician does not care about you, he only thinks about himself and his immediate family .

In a time our infrastructural deficit is legendary, most of the street lights in Abuja are not working, some of the roads in this council areas are nothing to write home about, the crime rate has spiked and nobody is safe anymore , the only concern the AMAC chair has is setttling himself with a retirement package.

Instructively, civil society and lawyers have condemned the move describing it as illegal. Only the National Assembly has the jurisdiction to make laws for the area councils in the FCT.

However,in my opinion it is a matter of common sense. Politics is not a an avenue to settle yourself and your generation but a means to serve and impact the people .Common sense should prevail in this case.

Who Will Protect Our Security Agents?

To say we are at the mercy of kidnappers and bandits is a gross understatement. But the situation where security agents are now being kidnapped is an indication that Armageddon is not far away.

Last week, the Area Commander, Suleja Area Command of the Nigeria Police Force, Mr Isa Rambo, was kidnapped by gunmen around Kaduna.

It was revealed that Rambo, who is an Assistant Commissioner of Police, was kidnapped on his way to Jos, Plateau State, on Saturday evening.However he has been released .

Also , In August, a Divisional Police Officer in Delta State identified as Okoro was abducted and released after a ransom of N3m was paid but the police denied the incident. Also Gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers have abducted four officers of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) at Pegi community, a resettlement area in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Similarly, the Kaduna- Abuja train meant for the masses have virtually been taken over by the rich and security personnel. For fear of being kidnapped , some military officials have resorted to taking the train to Kaduna .

Sadly, this is a new low in our country and something need to be done fast. The sooner we all come together to confront this twin monster the better for us all.We need a total overhaul of the police force to get a police force we will all be proud off.

No doubt , the security challenges has festered this long because of the collusion of the security agents with the kidnappers. We have heard stories of policemen delivering ransoms to kidnappers.

Not many Nigerians would be sad to see security agents being kidnapped and the thinking of most Nigerians will be this serves them right .

However, the security agents are also Nigerians and deserve to be safe.

Instructively, the time has come for a state police as I feel this is the only panacea to our security challenges at the moment. We need to decentralise the current structure of the police force. It is a must!

