Union Chairman Tasks NECC Staff On Dedication To Work

The Branch Chairman, Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), National Ear Care Centre (NECC) Kaduna, Comrade Ahmed Adamu has tasked its members to be dedicated in the discharge of service to humanity.

Comrade Adamu gave the charge in his welcome address at the occasion of NECC 4th annual paper and award presentation 2019 in Kaduna.

“As health workers let’s be dedicated and more dutiful to ensure efficient service to our clients seeking health services”.

The event he said will provide some of its members opportunity to access loan of motorcycle to ease their transportation and enhance punctuality, he said.

He noted that “clinical services hitherto provides services per week is now five days a week and 24hrs emergency. The services breakdown brings to the door steps of the patient with ear related problems to have in order opportunity for consulting wider doctors”.

He also disclosed that NECC has trained 200 staff and introduced new uniform for the Nurses.

“More Staff from different cadre were being employed into the service of NECC and organized an induction training for the newly recruited Staff in order to make them more conversant within the environment and equip them with basic skills on the rudiment of the Profession”.

Speaking, earlier, the Managing Director Dr. Mustapha Abubakar Yaro urged the workers to work with team spirit in order to promote efficiency in the health sector.

Dr. Yaro also commended the Union for its efforts and assures cordial working relationship between members and management.

