Air Peace Employs Over 3,000 Nigerians In 5yrs

To boost economic empowerment and add to the countries growth, leading domestic carrier, Air Peace, in its fifth year anniversary has employed over 3,000 Nigerians while executing rare corporate philanthropy across board.

Chairman and chief executive officer of the airline, Mr. Allen Onyema, said after five years of smooth operation, the airline is equally reiterating its commitment to the safety and comfort of its passengers. The airline celebrated its fifth anniversary by rewarding passengers with various gifts including free tickets, souvenirs and improved inflight refreshments.

Speaking on the anniversary, Onyema, who described Air Peace as a multi-country airline, said that it has been five years of steady progress. He added that the airline’s vision of creating seamless connections and network options for its domestic, regional and international markets, is being achieved.

Onyema also expressed gratitude to every stakeholder that has supported the airline since inception and promised more improved air transport services.

Chief operating officer, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Olajide, disclosed that the airline chose to celebrate with the flying public because the airline recognises that its customers are the reason for its existence. She said that without the customers, there will be no Air Peace.

According to her, the passengers are a key part of the airline’s success story, and must be celebrated. Olajide, who stated that Air Peace has experienced a consistent rise to become an airline of global repute, noted that the last five years have not been devoid of challenges, but such challenges have only made the airline a stronger brand in the aviation industry.

She said “The past five years have been laden with challenges but our loyal customers have made the journey worthwhile for us, and we owe them as well as other stakeholders’ immense gratitude”.

She revealed that from seven aircraft at launch, Air Peace now has 25 aircraft in its fleet, excluding the 10 brand new Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 30 Embraer 195-E2 aircraft it recently ordered. She stated that in five years, the airline has recorded a number of firsts in the aviation industry in Nigeria and West Africa.

She said: “From seven aircraft and five routes at the launch of our operations on October 24, 2014 to 25 aircraft and 22routes, our esteemed customers have consistently supported us and now, we can boast of being Nigeria’s and West Africa’s largest airline”. In the area of economic empowerment, Air Peace has employed over 3,000 Nigerians while the CEO keeps executing rare corporate philanthropy.

Olajide confirmed that “Air Peace has created thousands of direct and indirect jobs for Nigerians and expatriates without any form of discrimination”. She said the airline is doing a lot in unifying Nigeria through air transport, adding that it has positively contributed to the economy of Nigeria, and those of her regional and international counterparts.

According to her, the airline could not have achieved all these feats without the consistent support of its valued customers. She therefore, urged the flying public to continue to fly Air Peace, adding that the airline is committed to giving them best-in-class flight experience. “We assure the flying public of better days ahead, as we also promise to continue improving our delivery of safe and comfortable flights,” she said.

