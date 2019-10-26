NEWS
Obaseki Congratulates New UNIBEN VC, Prof. Salami
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated Prof. Lilian Imuetinyan Salami on her emergence as the 10th substantive Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin (UNIBEN).
In a statement, the governor said he was confident that Prof. Salami would deploy her wealth of experience in lifting the fortunes of the great citadel of learning, describing her emergence as another great milestone in the history of the university, as she is ‘the second woman to pilot the affairs of the 49-year-old institution.’
According to him, “I congratulate you on your emergence as the 10th substantive Vice-Chancellor of the University of Benin (UNIBEN). This is a well-deserved appointment, as your wealth of experience and commendable engagement within and outside the university community has prepared you for this enormous responsibility.
“As a renowned academic, there is no doubt that you will bring your expertise as a scholar and manager of people to bear in your new role as the Vice-Chancellor of the University. It is also instructive that you have become the second woman to pilot the affairs of the 49-year-old institution.”
He assured that the Edo State Government would continue to collaborate with the university in deepening the impact of the institution’s community service efforts in the state.
Prof. Salami was announced as the 10th substantive Vice-Chancellor of UNIBEN, on Friday, October 25. She is a Professor of Home Economics and Nutritional Education at the University of Benin. She was the immediate past Dean of the Faculty of Education, UNIBEN.
