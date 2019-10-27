Kaduna: Abducted Students, Staff Of Engravers College Regain Freedom

The students and staff of the Engravers College,who were abducted have regained their freedom on Saturday in Kaduna.Samuel Aruwan,Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, in a statement said, “We are relieved that this criminal violation of the right to liberty is over and that they are all back safely.

“The victims, most of whom are minors, and their families will now be focusing on recovering from this undeserved trauma. We appeal for considerate reporting of their ordeal and respect for their privacy. “As we continue to combat banditry, kidnapping and other crimes, the Kaduna State government urges all our communities not to give comfort to criminals by attaching ethno-religious narratives for the activities of ruthless miscreants.

“The state government calls for vigilance in all our communities and continued cooperation with the security agencies in this battle to secure our state and all who live in it,” the statement said.

The Kaduna police has said the students of the Engravers College have been rescued.

This was made known by the commands public relation officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo in a press release issued to newsmen.

According to him, “Today being the 26th of October, 2019 at about 0800hrs, teams of Police Operatives attached to Operation Puff Adder Kaduna acted on intelligence and intercepted the kidnapped students and staff of Engravers College Kakau Daji Kaduna at Dutse in Chukun L G A.” All the eight victims of the Kidnapping incident of 3rd October, 2019 have been rescued unhurt and have been reunited with their respective families by the Command. He said.

The DSP said the Command assured the general public that, efforts are on to apprehend the perpetrators of this crime and bring them to book.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

