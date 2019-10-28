SPORTS
Federer Withdraws From Paris Masters
World number three, Roger Federer, has withdrawn from this week’s Paris Masters on Monday as he fine tunes his schedule, heading into the season-ending ATP Finals.
The 38-year-old Swiss, lifted a record-extending 10th Swiss Indoors championship title in his hometown of Basel on Sunday and has decided not to play back-to-back weeks at this stage of the season.
“I am extremely disappointed to have to pull out of the Paris Masters,” Federer said in a statement.
“I have to pace myself since I want to play as long as possible on the ATP Tour. I am sorry for my French fans who I will see next year at Roland Garros.”
Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal, Daniil Medvedev, Dominic Thiem and Stefanos Tsitsipas have booked their places for next month’s ATP Finals, with the Paris Masters set to determine who clinches the final two spots for the London tournament. (Reuters/NAN)
MOST READ
WAI Brigade Calls For Discipline Among Nigerians
Kebbi Rep Member Calls For LGA Election Cancellation
Vatican’s Archives Will No Longer Be ‘Secret’ – Pope
Court Remands Man Over Alleged Trespass, Housebreaking
APC Chieftain Chides Edo Govt Over Poor Handling Of Fire Incident
FG Recommends Axion Tuffcrete, Bitumen Booster For Maintenance, Road Construction
Jummai’s Death: Former SunTrust MD Condoles Balewa’s Family
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Jummai, Wife Of Ex-Prime Minister, Tafawa Balewa Is Dead
-
NEWS13 hours ago
I’m Not Against Ekiti Cargo Airport – Tinubu
-
COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Lawyers Demand Slots In Supreme Court As Justices
-
NEWS24 hours ago
You Have Started Well, PMB Tells Fintiri At 52
-
NEWS23 hours ago
ASUU’s Rejection Of FG’s IPPIS Unethical, Say Yoruba Youths
-
BUSINESS23 hours ago
Obaseki Maps Out Strategies To Rev Up Edo’s GDP, Assures Conducive Business Environment
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Most Christians Go To Church To Socialize -Cleric
-
FEATURES13 hours ago
Minority Leader: As Calm Returns To The Green Chamber