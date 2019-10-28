Prioritise WASH Infrastructures In Schools, CODE Urges Kaduna State 

The chief executive of Connected Development (CODE), a non governmental organisation, Hamzat Lawal, has appealed to the Kaduna State government to prioritise building water, sanitation and hygiene infrastructures in schools, as this has significant impact on enrolment of children.

Lawal said this during a visit of a delegation of Connected Development to the office of the governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai, yesterday, at the State House. He stated that the Needs Assessment conducted in 609 schools in the state, by its social accountability initiative, Follow The Money, reveals that WASH-related issues were keeping children away from school, and with the alarming increase in the number of out-of-school children, it’s important that we provide safe spaces for children to learn and remain in school.

Lawal further commended the state on its activation of the open government partnership policy and for setting the standard for inclusive governance among state governments.

The national moderator for the Civil Society Action Coalition on Education For All (CSACEFA), Kabir Aliyu, who was at the meeting, added that Kaduna’s Open Government policy is enabling civil society groups access information that can help bridge the gap between government and citizens.

Follow The Money Chapter Lead in Kaduna State, Zaliha Abdullawal, recounted the achievements of the organisation’s tracking of 356-million-naira Universal Basic Education Funding of 23 school projects in Kudan, Kajuru, Zangon Kataf and Jema’a Local Government Areas (LGA), with support from the John D and Catherine T MacArthur Foundation, to ensure that the funds are effectively utilised.

Abdullawal added that the Follow The Money success stories in Kaduna were instrumental to the initiative’s win of the 2019 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Mobilizer award.

The governor, represented by the Ag Dr Hadiza Balarabe, commended the organisation’s efforts in improving service delivery and working with the State Universal Basic Education Board to increase school enrolments in the state. Dr Balarabe assured that the state is committed to strengthening its workforce and welcoming the support of CSOs like CODE to make it happen.

