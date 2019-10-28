When Tobacco Industry CSR Goes Too Far

Last week British America Tobacco Nigeria Foundation (BATNF) literally dominated the agriculture pages in most news platforms. As has been for nearly a decade, readers were inundated with reports on BATNF intervention in the agricultural sector and its singular support in the commemoration of the yearly World Food Day event in Lagos.

The farm fair which is supposed to be a state-funded forum where farmers display their productivity is now a BATNF signature activity where it presents itself as a stakeholder in helping Nigeria realize its Strategic Development Goals (SDGs) #2 objective which aims to end hunger and achieve food security through investing in agriculture.

At the 2019 event which held at the Police College Grounds in Ikeja, the foundation went a step further by encouraging farmers to display packaged agri-farm products branded in its logo and colors, while its officials were gallivanting with public functionaries including officials of the Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture who may be ignorant on the far-reaching implications of interacting with the tobacco industry. The foundation even used the opportunity to announce it had invested about N1.5 billion to support rural smallholder farmers in production of food crops, aqua culture and livestock and supported federal and state governments in the agricultural development programmes meant to guarantee food security and safety.

The National Tobacco Control (NTC) Act 2015 which was passed into law in May 2015 explicitly regulates all aspects of tobacco control includingtobacco advertising, promotion, sponsorships, and prevention of tobacco industry interference in public health policy. The meaning of this is not lost to the tobacco industry, but it would seem it is to public officials who may not understand that sponsorships and other cookies from the tobacco industry are like poisoned chalice which will make it hard for them to sanction the industry when it errs. For BATNF, the farm fair has become a yearly opportunity for image laundering.

But British America Tobacco (BAT) is not the only tobacco entity seeking a space on the decision-making table in Nigeria through its so-called agriculture sector intervention. Philip Morris International (PMI) is also clearing its path within the agriculture space. Through its Foundation for Smoke-Free World (FSFW) PMI in 2017 disclosed plans to work with and engage small holder farmers in Nigeria and across the African continent.

It is believed that the FSFW is currently in talks with the International Centre for Biotechnology (ICB) – a Category II Center under the auspices of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) domiciled at the University of Nigeria Nsukka to support alternative livelihoods for Africa’s smallholder tobacco farmers.

The FSFW initiative was announced on September 13, 2017 by PMI along with a pledge of $80 million dollars a year for 12 years beginning in 2018 to help the foundation achieve its stated goal which is to fill “information gaps” and fund research to “provide direction on the fastest ways to reduce smoking.” In its seemingly lofty vision, the FSFW sidelines the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) and its clear agenda which is globally-acclaimed as the solution to the tobacco menace.

Barely months after PMI launched the initiative, over 297 organisations from 50 countries across the globe reacted by signing an open letter distancing their organisations from the foundation. Two high profile funders – Bloomberg Philanthropies and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, also publicly distanced their organisations from the foundation.

With all the global pushback on the menacing tobacco industry, it is quite unfortunate that Nigeria is yet grasp the implication of entering into agreements and MOUs with the same industry. In the last decade the tobacco industry in the country has boasted about entering into agreements and signing of MOUs with a dozen state governments in relation to agricultural initiatives.

Public health expert insist that tobacco control in Nigeria will face setbacks unless government at all levels ditch entanglements with the industry like the Lagos farm fair and so-called farmers day in Ago Are, Iseyin and other communities in Oyo State. The most insidious element that makes the Nigerian scenario grim is the tobacco industry’s deep pocket and readiness at all times to fund initiatives that the federal and state governments claim there is zero funding for, including the NTC Act 2015.

To address this setback, the Nigeria Tobacco Control Alliance (NTCA) recently proposed a source of funding that will achieve the two-fold purpose of reducing tobacco use and unleashing funding for tobacco control. The group is spearheading a campaign to get the Federal Government to earmark tobacco taxes for health coverage and tobacco control in Nigeria. In a petition to the House of Representatives the NTCA and other groups referenced the fact that many countries are taking the initiative to pursue tobacco control policy measures that guard public health and secure their drive for economic development hence Nigeria cannot be left out.

It is time government at all levels stop going cap in hand to ask for funding from the tobacco industry. Since the NTC Act 2015 makes a case for a Tobacco Control Fund, it will be for our good as a nation to operationalise the fund to stop the tobacco industry from manipulating government initiatives while it is business as usual. In as much as investments in the agriculture sector are necessary, funding from the tobacco industry can be likened to blood money. Government must no longer delay operationalising the Tobacco control fund.

-Umar is a public health expert based in Ilorin

