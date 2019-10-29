Climate Change: OXFAM Pushes For Nat’l Tree Planting Day

The country director of OXFAM, Mr Constant Tchona has called on the federal government to establish national tree planting day that would be backed up by law of the National Assembly and targeted at raising awareness on the need for Nigerians to plant more trees.

This is coming on the heels of strategies by the federal governments to mitigate the adverse effect of climate change that had contributed to acidic rainfall, increase in sea level, shrinking of lake Chad, farmers-herders crisis, rural urban migration and among others.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, he noted that since President Muhammadu Buhari initiated plans to plant 25 million trees that OXFAM has planted over 8 million trees in the last four years.

Recall that at the just concluded Climate Action Summit at the United Nations headquarters in New York, President Muhammadu Buhari had assured that he would mobilise Nigerian youths towards planting 25 million trees to enhance Nigeria’s carbon sink and combat climate change.

He pointed out that OXFAM has consistently emphasized the need for each Nigerian to plant at least four or more trees, which has been the major focus in its project areas.

According to him, “Nigeria is not the country inventing Greenhouse Gases (GhGs) but we are suffering the effect of emission, however; there are steps we needs to take to adapt to the effect of climate change; government policy can do a lot , but states and communities are encouraged to do the same”.

He disclosed that Nigeria has enough potentials in the circular economy like waste management, which he described as one big area of investment for Nigerian youths.

Tchona hinted that OXFAM through its PROACT project has effectively managed natural resources through the planting of more than 400, 000 trees of five varieties such as mango, citrus, guava, eucalyptus and moringa in Adamawa and Kebbi states.

The country director stated that PROACT also provided over 11, 000 households with 27 tree seedlings each for planting in the benefitting communities.

He emphasised that the European Union (EU) and OXFAM planted over 7 million trees in Katsina state through the Fuel Wood Balance (FUWOBA) project and have produced the clean cook stove known as the ‘Dandinkowa stove’ that reduced firewood usage by over 50 percent.

Tchona regretted that carbon-dioxide emissions in the environment impacted negatively on the quality of air, saying that Onitsha, Kano, Port Harcourt and Lagos were ranked as cities with worst air pollution in Africa in 2016 by World Health Organisation (WHO).

