NEWS
HDAN Reacts To World Bank Ranking On Property Registration In Nigeria
Nigeria’s biggest housing advocacy group – Housing Development Advocacy Network (HDAN) has expressed concern over the recent World Bank ease of doing business ranking which sees Nigeria rank poorly in the ease of registering a property.
The group calls on the government, members of the national assembly, state governors and other public stakeholders to look into this issue of property and title registration which contributes to the poor performance of the country’s housing, mortgage and construction sectors.
Reacting in Abuja, the group’s President, Festus Adebayo, stated that the issue has been one of their areas of concern in the country’s housing sector. He said the report confirms their fears about the ease of doing business in the housing sector – a factor which has worsened the country’s housing deficit currently at about 17 million.
If the bureaucratic bottlenecks associated with property and title registrations are reduced, Adebayo believes that it will significantly attract more investors and establish a process that will create mass affordable housing for Nigerians who needs them most.
The group recommends a strategic intervention by all public stakeholders in creating a one stop channel for all registration which will be equally backed by modern technology and transparency.
Placed in 183, Nigeria ranks below its African peers like Ghana and South Africa. With the current ranking by the Washington-based lender, the most populous nation in Africa, which is faced with a housing deficit of more than 17 million units, was only better than 7 countries from the 190 that were surveyed.
It takes 33 days to get a property registered in Ghana. If that is to be done in South Africa, it will take 10 days less, meaning that one can obtain a property document at the end of 23 days in South Africa.
However, the case is not the same in Nigeria as the World Bank data stated it takes three months and two days to get the same property documentation.
“Nigeria (Kano) made property registration less transparent by no longer publishing online the fee schedule and the list of documents necessary to register a property,” the report said.
Despite current efforts to improve ease of doing business in Nigeria, the World Bank report revealed that Nigeria still requires 12 different procedures to obtain the document for a real estate development. In Ghana, that involves only 5 procedures.
Further analysis of the World Bank data revealed that while it takes 111 days to get a construction permit in Nigeria, the same papers can be obtained in 155 and 170 days in South Africa and Ghana respectively.
But the document is more expensive in Nigeria than the combined cost in Ghana and South Africa. It cost 27.5 percent of the warehouse value to acquire a construction permit whereas in Ghana and South Africa it each costs 4.6 percent and 2 percent respectively.
“Nigeria (Lagos) made dealing with construction permits less costly by eliminating the Infrastructure Development Charge (IDC, the fee for construction permits) for warehouses,” the World Bank said.
MOST READ
Ambode Fights Back, Drags Obasa, Assembly To Court Over Probe Panel
Tax Assessment: Court Fixes Jan. 30 For MTN’s Suit Against AGF
Govt Must Be Proactive In Fighting Kidnapping In Schools, Says Bello
HDAN Reacts To World Bank Ranking On Property Registration In Nigeria
Court Jails South African Returnee 38 Years For Drug Trafficking
Oyetola Seeks Private Organisation’s Support To Raise Standard Of Education
Carnages: Lagos Reads Riot Act To Drivers, Truck Owners
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
FG Gives Conditions For Reopening Of Nigerian Borders
-
POLITICS24 hours ago
Obaseki Has Crossed Red Line – 14 Assemblymen
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Minimum Wage: FG Can’t Decide For States – Govs
-
SPORTS12 hours ago
Minister Walks Out Pinnick, Others For Coming Late To Meeting
-
POLITICS24 hours ago
Edo Is Peaceful, Lawmakers-Elect Free To Walk In For Inauguration – Gov’s Aide
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Most Revenue Agencies Don’t Remit Funds – Lawan
-
NEWS14 hours ago
Edo APC: Oshiomhole’s Group Alleges Violent Attacks, Seeks IG’s Intervention
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Osinbajo Seeks Egypt Support In Tackling Terrorism In Sahel Region