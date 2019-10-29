Kebbi APC Rejects Election Results Of 2 Wards

The All Progressives Congress ( APC) in Kebbi State has rejected the local government election held in 2 wards of Birnin Kebbi local government area in the last Saturday’s local government councils elections held across 21 LGAs in Kebbi State.

The publicity secretary of the party, Alhaji Sani Dododo stated this at the weekend while briefing newsmen on the election. He alleged that the Kebbi State Independent Electoral Commission (KSIEC) has substituted the names of the councillorship candidates submitted by the party with entirely different names not known by the party in Makera and Gawasu wards.

According to him, the APC submitted the name of Nasiru Abubakar for Makera ward as its councillorship candidate but KSIEC replaced him with one Umar. He also said that in Gawasu ward, the party fielded Umar Umar as its candidate but was also replaced by KSIEC with another person, named Umar.

He warned that the party will not accept the doctored list or manufactured list from KSIEC but the original list signed by the chairman, secretary and the desk officer charged by the party to liaise with KSIEC.

“APC has vehemently objected to that list as a party ,we will not accept any name of the councillorship that is not submitted by the party to KSIEC “,he said.

He warned that if the electoral body in the state fails to correct their list and put the names of the authentic councillorship candidates submitted by APC, the party might take legal action against KSIEC.

He thanked the elders of the party, security agencies, journalists and even KSIEC for the successful conduct of local government election across the 21 LGAs in the state.

