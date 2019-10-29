AGRICULTURE
Ministry Pledges Support, Seeks Partnership With Farmers Group
The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development (States), Mustapha Baba Shehuri, has pledged the support and also extended hands of partnership of the Ministry with the Nigeria Farmers Group and Cooperative Society to open up new vistas for rural development in the country.
The Minister who played host to the group on Tuesday in his office in Abuja said he has been convinced that NFGCS is a model capable of lifting millions of Nigerians out of poverty. He said the NFGCS model is in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s policy strategy aimed at lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next ten years.
“This is exactly what the President meant and must begin now”, he told the group.
He said he was impressed with the model and operational strategy of the NFGCS haven read so much about its success story.
According to him, the first time I read about a group that operated this way, was about a group in South Africa. I am surprised it worked in this part of the world.
“We are ready to work with you and see how we can do this together.
“I don’t mind seeing this replicated in other states, he said, adding that such moves would help curb poverty, crime also the rate of unemployment in rural communities in the country.”
The minister who promised to visit the farm any time soon, commended management of the NFGCS for making the country proud with the good story that have been told about their exploration, saying the country is proud of them.
