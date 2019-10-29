HEALTH
NAFDAC Tasks Bakers On Basic Food Hygiene Practice
The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has tasked bread producers in the country on basic food hygiene practice required.
Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, who stated this at a one-day sensitisation workshop for bread producers, in Abuja, also stressed the need for compliance with NAFDAC’s guidelines and procedures.
The DG, who was represented by the FCT Director, NAFDAC, Mrs. Clementina Anyakkora, said the workshop was organised to make bread bakers understand food safety pattern that must be adhered to in order to increase consumers’ confidence.
Decrying the rate of non-adherence to guidelines, she said “we find out that after obtaining the registration, some of these bakers do not maintain good hygiene practice. This has made it necessary for the agency to collaborate with relevant agencies through workshop and grassroots sensitisation to ensure improved compliance with good hygiene practice.”
According to her, “the use of unapproved improvers in bread have been of food safety concern. The protection of over 170million population require a preventive management approach as bread is one of the staple foods in Nigeria.
“It is expected that all regulatory interventions are employed to ensure that bakeries produce safe bread for consumption.”
The FCT Chairman, Association of Master Bakers and Catherers of Nigeria (AMBCN), Mr Ishaq Abdulraheem, lament the issue of multiple taxation from NAFDAC and other regulatory agencies, while calling for enabling environment.
MOST READ
Community Dev’t: Emulate PMB’s Aide, Omoboriowo, Fayemi Tells Ekiti Indigenes
NAFDAC Tasks Bakers On Basic Food Hygiene Practice
Bayelsa Guber: We’re Not Influencing SPOs List, Says APC
APC Govs Mourns Okechukwu’s Late Wife
PSI Tasks FG On Speedy Domestication Of Conventions Protecting Rights Of IDPs
Migrants Continue Arriving In Greece From Sea, Land
Ekiti State To Market Pounded-Yam Internationally – Council DG
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Kebbi Rep Member Calls For LGA Election Cancellation
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
FG Gives Conditions For Reopening Of Nigerian Borders
-
CRIME22 hours ago
Police Arraign Indian Citizen, Other For N100m Fraud
-
POLITICS19 hours ago
Obaseki Has Crossed Red Line – 14 Assemblymen
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Minimum Wage: FG Can’t Decide For States – Govs
-
POLITICS19 hours ago
Edo Is Peaceful, Lawmakers-Elect Free To Walk In For Inauguration – Gov’s Aide
-
SPORTS7 hours ago
Minister Walks Out Pinnick, Others For Coming Late To Meeting
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Most Revenue Agencies Don’t Remit Funds – Lawan