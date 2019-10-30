18 Die Of Yellow Fever In Katsina

A suspected yellow fever outbreak has claimed no fewer than 18 lives out of 47 reported cases of the ailment in some parts of Matazu local government area of Katsina State.

Making the disclosure in an interview yesterday, the permanent secretary in the state Ministry of Health, Dr. Kabir Mustapha, stated that over 6million people were vaccinated against yellow fever early this month to curtail the spread of the disease in the state which recorded about 36 cases in Danmusa and Kankara local government areas shortly before the mass vaccination campaign.

Dr. Mustapha said the epidemic in Matazu is strongly suspected to be yellow fever based on the symptoms presented by the patients though results of five out of the 11 samples taken to laboratories in Abuja and Lagos proved otherwise.

He equally debunked media report (not LEADERSHIP) that the strange ailment had claimed about 115 lives in Matazu, saying “I don’t know how that number of (115) deaths came about but from the records we have from the facilities, we have recorded 47 cases out of which they have 18 deaths.”

“For me, this is the information I have, and for vaccination that was done, about 6.72 million persons were vaccinated across the state. You know we had over seven million doses of (yellow fever) vaccines to be given to the target group based on the population of the state projected at about eight million,” he added.

Reacting to the outbreak, the chief executive of Katsina State Primary Health Development Agency, Dr. Shamsudden Yahaya, revealed that the state government had provided drugs for the treatment of all the patients besides exploring all measures to strengthen the system for the prevention of its spread.

Yahaya said, “The government is very responsive and we are trying to do our best to make sure we safeguard the lives of the citizens of the state. We have set up the state emergency response coordination centre. We have created a space inside the general hospital in Katsina so that if patients come up with lassa fever or whatever strange disease, we will put them there and isolate them.

“We are trying to establish a public health laboratory instead of taking samples to Lagos and Abuja. We have plans to set up infectious diseases hospital. So these are some of the things we are planning to do.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

