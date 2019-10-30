AFRICA
42 Die In Cameroon Landslide
A landslide caused by heavy rains in western Cameroon killed at least 42 people overnight, state media reported on Tuesday.
Rescue teams spent the day scouring the rubble of destroyed houses in the town of Bafoussam in the western highlands. Among the bodies recovered were those of 26 children, Cameroon Radio Television (CRTV) reported.
The search will resume on Wednesday for additional bodies believed to remain under the rubble, CRTV reported.
“Around 10 p.m. I heard a noise,” said Albert Kenge, who survived the landslide. “I saw a big cloud of dust and when it dissipated, I saw that the mountain had collapsed.”
Heavy rains have continued beyond the end of Central Africa’s rainy season, causing severe flooding which has displaced nearly 30,000 people in Cameroon’s neighbour, the Central African Republic.
The United Nations children’s agency UNICEF said last week that exceptionally heavy rain in South Sudan had destroyed health centres and roads, making access to food and water more difficult for nearly 1 million people. (Reporting Josiane Kouagheu, writing by Anna Pujol-Mazzini, editing by Ed Osmond and Christian Schmollinger)
MOST READ
Stakeholders Parley To End Obstacles To Effective Health Insurance
Stemming The Scourge Of Suicide
FG Inaugurates 3-Man Interim Management Committee For NDDC
Imo State: 24,409 Pensioners Paid In Ihedioha’s 6 Months
Doctors Issue 7-day Ultimatum To Anambra Govt Over Poor Salaries
Business Process Management Institute Holds Award
Senator Uba Sani Distributes Relief Materials To Birnin Yero IDP Camp
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS19 hours ago
APC Insists On Closed Borders, Reject Rice Importation Offer From Vietnam
-
COVER STORIES9 hours ago
Nigeria To Cut Oil Production Cost To $10 Per Barrel
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Ambode Fights Back, Drags Obasa, Assembly To Court Over Probe Panel
-
COVER STORIES9 hours ago
N614bn Bailout: Governors Reject N162m Monthly Repayment Plan
-
AGRICULTURE22 hours ago
Ministry Pledges Support, Seeks Partnership With Farmers Group
-
NEWS19 hours ago
PSC Tackle Critics Of PMB’s Saudi/UK Trip
-
ENTERTAINMENT23 hours ago
Wizkid Nominated For 2019 Soul Train Music Awards
-
NEWS8 hours ago
Appeal Court Upholds Dambazau’s Election As Reps Member