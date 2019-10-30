Connect with us
Advertise With Us

AVIATION

Boeing CEO Admits Mistakes On 737 Max

Published

3 hours ago

on

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg testifies before U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C., the United States, on Oct. 29, 2019.

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg acknowledged mistakes as he testified before the U.S. Congress for the first time since two deadly air crashes of its 737 Max planes that killed 346 people, but he deflected tough questions such as why the company withheld details about its flawed new automated system.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Rev Up Your Libido...Enjoy Unforgettable, Pure, Long - lasting Fun!
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: