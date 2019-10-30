Senate Confirms LEADERSHIP’s Story On Budget Defence Deadline

Senate yesterday adjourned for one week for its committees to end budget defence with the ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) and for various committees to submit and defend their reports before the Appropriation Committee.

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, who commended the various senate committees for their efforts towards the budget defence by MDAs in the last two weeks, said their commitment and dedications were serious service to fatherland.

LEADERSHIP had on Sunday said that senate budget timetable have suffered setback on the grounds that some committees of the upper chamber have fixed their budget defense beyond October 28, 2019.

Following presentation of the 2020 Budget proposal of N10.33 trillion by President Muhammadu Buhari to the joint session of the National Assembly on October 8, 2019, senate subsequently adjourned for budget defense exercise.

While senate was adjourning plenary on October 15, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan asked all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to appear before the Committees to defend their Budget estimates on or before October 28.

“We have earmarked the month of October to be the sole window for all budget defence activities in this year, by all MDAs,” Ola Awoniyi, the special adviser on media to the President of the Senate, quoted Mr Lawan as saying on October 8, 2019.

“In this regard, our Committees will be expected to conclude their work on budget defence within October, this year.

“The subsequent necessary legislative work will be carried out in November and December, leading to the eventual passage before the end of this year,” Lawan said.

While confirming LEADERSHIP story, Lawan said the Committees with conclude their budget defence with MDAs yesterday, and beginning from today, the committees would be submitting their reports as well as defending their budgets defence reports before the Appropriation Committees.

According to Lawan, ‘’I commend various committees for their efforts towards the budget defence by MDAs in the last two weeks for showing so much commitments and dedications to service to the fatherland.

Senate adjourned purposely for the committees which have not concluded to finish their budget defence with the budget with the MDAs today (yesterday)

“Today will be the last day for budget defence, we will later adjourn plenary to continue budget defence.”

“Budget defence of the committees will start tomorrow (today) October 30th and end on November 5th.

“The timetable supplied by the Committee on Appropriation on the budget defence by the sub-committees which starts tomorrow and ends November 5

“So we hold that we are able to utilize this time to ensure that we defend our budgets before the committee on Appropriation of the senate’’.

