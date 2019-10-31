CRIME
Pastor Docked Over Alleged Abortion For 13-year-old Girl
The General Overseer Dickson Ayooluwa Ajigbare, of a popular Church, Mount Zion Prayer and Deliverance Ministry , Ijegun, Lagos has been in Police custody over the allegations of impregnating and abortions carried out on a 13-year-old girl, named Abigail (surname withheld), who happens to be one of his members daughter.
The popular clergyman is also facing accusations of defiling 15 other underage daughters of his Members, whose ages were given as between five years to 22 years old.
It was gathered that since Friday last week, Prophet Dickson has been facing a difficult task, trying to convince Police Investigators at Ikotun Police Division, Lagos State, that he knew nothing about the allegations.
When Correspondents visited the Church premises located at No. 21 Irawo Owuro Street, Ijegun, Lagos, it was obvious that the crisis has taken its toll on the church’s activities.
