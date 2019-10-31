S’Court Judgment: Atiku Lost Chance To Be President In 2003, Says VON DG

Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu has stated that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar lost his golden opportunity of becoming a president in 2003, when democrats in Nigeria stood beside him and he regrettably allowed Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo to trick him.

Okechukwu, in his reaction, congratulated President Buhari and also commended Alhaji Abubakar, for heading to the court, which is the proper democratic channel.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the Supreme Court in a unanimous ruling on Wednesday dismissed the appeal filed by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP challenging the victory of President Buhari in the last election.

In a statement issued in Abuja, Okechukwu said, “Atiku proved a true democrat, he had the golden privilege to become Nigeria President in 2003 when over 20 governors, entire democrats and off course Providence supported him but he fell for the trick of the former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and dropped the Presidential ticket of PDP then.”

“2019 was not his luck, for there’s no way he could had garnered enough votes to beat President Buhari’s legendary 12 million Vote-Bank. Don’t forget that his restructuring mantra did not resonate well in his immediate geopolitical zone. To be frank, Atiku lost his presidency slot in 2003 when over 20 governors and a lot of democrats were behind him. He fell to President Obasanjo’s tricks and lost the presidency.”

Reiterating Buhari’s victory, he said, “How do you beat someone who got 12 million votes in 2003, 2007, and 2011, when he was not a sitting President, when he is a president with tangible achievements?”

