Strike: Judiciary Workers Reject Conditions For Reinstatement Of Members In Nasarawa

The National secretariat of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) yesterday rejected the conditions placed by the Nasarawa State Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for the reinstatement of about 21 members of the union who were sack for participating on the ongoing industrial action in the state.

National President of JUSUN, Comrade Marwan Mustapha Adamu in a statement in Abuja, said though the union thanked the Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr Abdullahi Sule, the Emir of Lafia, His Royal Highness, Justice Sidi Bage as well as other stakeholders for their intervention to see to the end of the crisis, but said the CJ cannot talk about reinstatement with a condition that is considered stringent.

Marwan said the strike which has cripple activities at the state judiciary for eleven months now could have been avoided if the Chief Judge arrested the situation from the onset.

He said rather than dwelling on the allegation of assaul on him, the Chief Judge should step aside and allow someone else to preside over the JSC on the matter since he is an interested party, and so cannot be a judge over his matter.

According to comrade Marwan, “the crop of the issue is the allege deductions in salaries and grade levels of staff of High Court of justice lafia and the refusal of the management to implement the report of the Committee to investigate the issue put in place by the Nasarawa State Judicial Service Commission.

“The 9 members committee then includes Yusuf Shehu Uman Esq as the Attorney general/commissioner of Justice then sarve as the chairman, Yusuf Yakubu Esq as members, Hon. A A Koto, Habila Usman, Comrade Solomon Iyigulu, comrade Musa Lukumbogo, comrade Ibrahim Ogoshi , David N Ayele and Ramatu Idris serve as secretary of committee.

The Committee recommended that “to set the record straight and restore what may have lost by staff of the High Court of Justice, as a result of the re-grading exercise. The management should implement the four arrears of annual increment across board for all staff. This should be implemented in two installment i.e month of June and November 2018.

“The committee submitted her report in May 2018 and up till November same year when the union after series of ultimatum went on strike, nothing was done to dialogue with workers.

“Even after the union proceeds on strike, the management didn’t deem it fit to dialogue with them. I am glad my lord said non member of union executive in the state was among those that attack him”.

He said the failure of the management of the High Court of Justice, Lafia to implement the recommendation of the JSC on the matter led to the strike and protest by workers in the state.

Speaking further, comrade Marwan said the emergency meeting of the National Executive Council meeting is summoned for November 2, 2019 to deliberate on the next line of action.

