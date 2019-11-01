Aisha Buhari Defends African Women Against Stigmatisation

The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has called on African societies to desist from seeing women’s infertility as an abnormal condition.

She decried the stigmatisation and abuse that usually characterise such circumstances, which can be addressed through proper medical healthcare and modern science.

In a statement issued yesterday in Abuja by her special assistant, Media and Publicity, Mr Aliyu Abdullahi, he said that the president’s wife spoke during a high-level panel discussion of African First Ladies on the challenges of ”Building Healthcare Capacity” in the African continent.

The event, according to Abdullahi, was the sixth edition of Merk Africa-Asia Luminary/More than a Mother Initiative” organised for African first ladies, which was co-chaired by the first lady of Ghana Madam Rebecca Akufo-Addo, held in Accra, Ghana.

Mrs Buhari who was a panelist during the event also brought to the fore issues, challenges and solutions of breaking the stigma around women living with infertility.

She, however, expressed her concern on the need for African societies to make progress and change their mindset regarding women with infertile problems.

Mrs Buhari advocated the need for increased women empowerment, counselling and medical support for those with infertility problems.

She said that it would help to strengthening women for a better future.

‘’I want to use this opportunity to call on African societies to desist from the mindset which tends to see women’s infertility as an abnormal condition.

‘’And the associated stigmatisation and abuse that usually characterise such a situation that is capable of being addressed through medical healthcare and modern science,” she said.

The first lady said that Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), the Aisha Buhari Foundation (ABF), and the Future Assured Programme had empowered several women through medical support and income generating activities in Nigeria, in line with her promise during the 2017 edition of MERK Foundation Initiative.

The ABF organised skills acquisition programmes and provided seed capital for micro and small businesses.

‘’The Aisha Buhari Foundation had specifically identified and empowered more than 200 infertile women within this period, in addition to offering them medical treatment for fertility and providing them with counselling,” she said.

Mrs Buhari also spoke on the efforts of her NGOs in helping to curb the stigmatisation, depression, and abuse, as well as creating awareness, access to information, health and ultimately a change of mindset against women with infertility problems.

”We have since built and donated two functional women hospitals to two of Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones with plans to reach the remaining four l zones soon.

‘’I informed the panel that women in these zones now have the comfort of these hospitals for their healthcare such as care for the special group of women facing infertility challenges with the right counselling among others,’’ she added.

