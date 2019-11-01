CRIME
Court Remands Man For Allegedly Raping 19-year-old Woman
An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered that a 35-year-old man, Daniel Uba, who allegedly raped a 19-year-old woman, be remanded in a correctional centre, pending legal advice.
The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olufunke Sule-Amzat, who did not take the plea of Uba, ordered that he be in Kirikiri, Lagos.
Sule-Amzat ordered the police to duplicate and return the case file to the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.
She adjourned the case until Dec. 5 for mention.
Earlierm the Prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Oct. 15 at Fagba Area of New Oko-Oba, Agege, Lagos.
Emuerhi said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 260 and 56 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 260 stipulates life imprisonment on conviction, while Section 56 provides for two years’ jail term for threat to life for any convicted offender. (NAN)
