Cancer: FG Launches Chemotherapy Access Partnership In Seven Teaching Hospitals 

4 hours ago

The federal government has launched a partnership programme to deliver lifesaving  chemotherapies for cancer treatment to seven teaching hospitals  across the country.
Speaking at the official launch of the programme at the National Hospital, yesterday in Abuja,  Minister of State for Health, Adeleke Mamora, said as a result of the partnership, Nigerians are expected to save up to 50 per cent of their treatment costs, enabling thousands of additional patients to access care.
The partnership is between the Federal Ministry of Health, the Clinton Health Access  Initiative, Inc.  (CHAI), the American  Cancer Society (ACS), pfizer, Inc., Worldwide Healthcare,  and EMGE resources, limited.
The Participating hospitals include the Amadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Lagos University Teaching Hospital, National Hospital Abuja, Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, University College Hospital  Ibadan, University 0f Nigeria  Teaching Hospital  Enugu.
According to Mamora, the programme will enable people with cancer in the country to access lower-priced, high-quality treatments at hospital pharmacies, hinting that the medications under the programme are of same quality as those that would be received by patients in the  United States,  Europe, Canada, Japan and Australia.
“What we started as a dream  on paper two years ago has come to reality today. Today we launch a pioneering programm to save our people  from what is becoming a global epidemic. Today we launch the Chemotherapy Access Partnership in Nigeria, to improve access to affordable and quality chemotherapy medicines,” he stated.
The Vice President, Global  Cancer Treatment, ACS,  said the organisation is pleased to partner with the federal government and other partners on the project to improve access to live-saving cancer machines.
“we all share a vision for a Nigeria where every patient gets immediate, affordable, high-quality treatment for cancer and will continue to work toward making that vision  a reality  for every Nigerian.”
