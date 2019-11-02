Mudassir & Brothers Set To Establish $50M Textile Factory In Kano

A Kano-based textile trading company, Mudassir & Brothers says it has concluded plans to establish a new textile factory worth $50 million to create employment and boost Nigeria’s economy in Kano State.

This was made known by the company’s chief executive officer, Alhaji Mudassir Idris Abubakar during a press conference yesterday in Kano, saying the state government has already approved the allocation of a piece of land for the establishment of the factory, adding other preparatory arrangements are in the pipeline for the actualization of the project that will create more jobs for Nigerians.

“I would also like to express our profound gratitude to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, for his commitment towards ensuring that Kano takes its former position as the best textile manufacturing state, and this allocation of land is a testimony to that. The governor approved 22.5 hectares of land for us in line with the Federal Government drive to support the establishment of textile and garment industry.

‘’By the time the factory is established, over 10,000 employment will be created. Though presently we have more than 500 staff on our payroll,” he said.

Abubakar further stated there is a strong need for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to, as a matter of national interest, consider a review of some of its policies to enable business activities to run smoothly within the nation, adding though the project is so huge with a lot of competition with other sectors that deals in textiles, his company is seriously committed to ensure that the project is completed and executed within the shortest period of time.

