NDDC Interim Management Committee, Buhari Scores Hat Trick

I do not like the present administration. I have never hidden my disdain for the manner in which the President Muhammadu Buhari led government has piloted the affairs of our motherland, in respect to the how state security apparatus under his watch are being used to harass journalists for carrying out their constitutional duties, intimidating political opponents as well as the nosedive of the economy.

If in times past I have condemned his actions and policies; should I not in his good times commend his action especially when it touches my root, the very soil I come from? First, he caused the emergence of Obaisi Ovie Omo-Agege to be elected the Deputy Senate President and engraved on the sands of time that under his leadership, the Urhobo nation attained their highest political level.

Everything seems to be working for the political good of the South South under this current administration, but how they maximize it for the benefit of the region will only show its scorecard after four years. For now, Ovie Omo-Agege is right on track, playing the political chess game to the favour of his kinsmen and the region. They never had it this good.

Those familiar with the game of football understands that only skilful players are blessed with scoring of hat trick during their playing days. It sends wild jubilation across the fans once such brace is done. Like soccer, only political maestros have the ability to take three quick successive decisions that goes down well even among political critics.

In less than three months, Buhari has scored a hat trick in the affairs of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). First, he made the commission to be removed from the office of the Secretary to the Federal Government and domiciled it in the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

While the nine oil rich states were yet to catch their breath with such excitement, he nominated a board that would be led by the progressive moving Benard Okumagba as the managing director, who turns everything he touches to gold. No one has ever faulted Benard’s nomination as it has been accepted that his appointment is a Daniel come to judgment.

And then came the shocker that could make a new born baby speak, when he embraced the political net by sending the board members’ names to the Senate for screening and confirmation but rather than leave the board empty without political leadership, he set up a three-man interim management committee to oversee its affairs pending when a holistic forensic audit would be carried NDDC’s formation till date out since.

Anyone who kicks against the forensic audit is worse than a fraudster who does not mean well for the people of Niger Delta. The President has shown his love for the people of the region by this act to carry out surgical audit on the board before Benard Okumagba will come on board to start on a fresh and clean note, devoid of the baggage of the past, where the commission became a conduit pipe for political buccaneers, who carted away the monies meant for the development of the region, into their private bank accounts both home and abroad.

There would have been no better interim committee members that would have successfully presided over NDDC and give free room for the auditing firms to carry out their forensic duty than the trio of Dr. Gbene Joy Nunieh as the Acting Managing Director, Dr Cairo Ojugboh as the Acting Executive Director Projects and Chief Ibanga Bassey Etang as the Acting Director, Finance and Administration.

Those who know Dr Joy readily testify of her royal bloodline with activism running in her veins like her father. The respected Ogoni woman will no doubt be pained at how the NDDC has not lived up to its expectation, with her Ogoni people still living in stone age and the commission past board members using money meant to develop her backyard for personal pleasure.

In holy anger, she will cooperate hundred percent with the auditors, avail them every documents and financial assistance they need to bring the perpetrators and traitors of the NDDC to book. For the few months that she will run the affairs of the board. She has a family name behind her to remind her as she makes every move, a respected name she cannot disgrace.

Dr Joy pedigree speaks for her as one that will not come to pilfer the money of NDDC. As the daughter of late Senator Cyrus Nunieh, she has been exposed to wealth and moral upbringing and has used her services over the years to uplift her people. Mr President must have been divinely told in his dream that there lives a lady christened “Esther of Ogoni”, who cannot be intimidated in the course of her duties by anybody.

The notion that she is a member of the already constituted board and therefore should not have been picked to head the Interim Committee is tales told to babies who cannot decipher wrong from right. If there is anything her addition as a member of the Bernard led board will do to this new team, it’s the fact that the three man committee will be very careful and prudent with funds, knowing that she is coming back to be answerable to her boss, and all the contracts she will give approval to, may be probed by Bernard, which if not diligently done, will send her to jail. The President must have known this by making her the head, as one who will steer the ship to the harbour for the Bernard flight to take off to higher heights.

With her inclusion as the Acting MD of the interim committee, Buhari has done noble, even though I hate to admit it.

– Israel, an anti-corruption activist, writes from Abuja

