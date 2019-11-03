Coalition Tackles Igbo Group Over Ihedioha’s Commissioners, Others

The Coalition for the Advancement of Good Governance (CAGG), has commended Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State for boasting of experienced individuals as political appointees.

CAGG in a statement on Sunday in Abuja described the governor’s commissioners, special advisers and aides as one of the robust in the South East if not the whole of Nigeria.

The statement is in response to a press statement by a socio-political organization in South east zone, Igbo National Council (INC), which claimed that Ihedioha’s crop of commissioners lacked the capacity in proffering solutions to the myriad of problems confronting Imo State.

However, secretary general of the CAGG, Emma Chukwudi, described the claims by the INC as reckless, ill-temperate and lacking in substance.

“It is a matter of record that the administration of Governor Emeka Ihedioha is broad based, experienced, youth driven and with the necessary exposure to deliver on the governor’s vision for Imo state.

“It is unfortunate that people that lack the know-how of how a government ought to be composed of are the ones trying to cast aspersions on the years of toil, experience and exposure of those called to serve.

“The Ihedioha’s cabinet is one with those that have served at the federal and state level, private enterprise and other critical sectors of service. It is on record that even in the United States, a man with no record of public service, Mr. Donald Trump, is the one that has turned around the economy of America and has boosted a new era of prosperity.

“So those who lack the knowledge of global governance and appointments should keep quiet and allow the governor focus on the task of rebuilding a state that was badly damaged for eight years by their paymaster. Governance is not a fashion show to say that the appointees are not fashionable. What matters is their energy and drive to realize the governor’s vision for Imolites.”

Chukwudi further stressed to date, over 15 major roads in Imo state are undergoing rehabilitation, while other critical sectors are facing major interventions.

