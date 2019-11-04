CRIME
Court Remands Factory Worker For Allegedly Raping 15-year-old Girl
An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, on Monday, ordered that a 22-year-old man, Johnson Alazi, who allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl, be remanded in a correctional centre, pending legal advice.
The Chief Magistrate, Mrs G.O. Anifowoshe, who did not take the plea of the accused, ordered that he be remanded in Kirikiri, Lagos.
Anifowoshe ordered the police to duplicate the case file to the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice, and adjourned the case until Dec. 5 for mention.
The defendant, who resides at No. 8, Okosu St., Okokomaiko, Lagos, was arraigned on a charge of rape .
Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Felicia Okwori, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Oct. 9 at Glorious Life Evangelical Church, Okokomaiko, Lagos.
Okwori alleged that Alazi lured the victim to the back of the church at 2:00 a.m., rape her and she started bleeding and was rushed to the hospital by some members of the church.
The girl’s mother reported the case at the police station and the defendant was arrested.
Okwori said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 260 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 260 stipulates life imprisonment on conviction. (NAN)
