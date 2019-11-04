Labour To Lawmakers: Impeach Govs Who Fail To Pay Minimum Wage

Nigeria’s organised labour has taken the struggle for the implementation of the N30,000 new minimum wage and the consequential adjustment to the 36 states’ Houses of Assembly in the country.

The workers yesterday appealed to the state legislatures to show solidarity with them by compelling their governors to pay the new wage.

In the event of any of the governors refusing to implement the new salary, labour appealed to the lawmakers to remove such state chief executive through impeachment.

The workers’ appeal to the legislators came yesterday from the general-secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr Emmanuel Ugboaja, when he fielded questions from journalists in Lagos.

Ugboaja said that any governor who refuses to pay the minimum wage should be impeached.

Last week, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) had said that the state governors would not pay beyond their individual capacities, adding that the Federal Executive Council (FEC), which approved the consequential adjustment cannot decide for the governors on the matter.

But Ugboaja insisted that there was no moral basis for the governors to refuse the payment of the N30,000 minimum wage because they have the capacity to do so.

He said: “It is criminal to say you cannot pay the new minimum wage. Some of these leaders ride in private jets, so they can pay,’’ Ugboaja declared.

The NLC said that the organised labour was in support of the return of the Labour Advisory Council to help to mediate between the government and workers.

He urged the federal government to take actions against employers who would not pay the new wage.

President Muhammadu Buhari signed the N30,000 minimum wage law on April 18, but the government and labour differed on the consequential adjustment on the workers’ salaries.

However, on October 18, 2019, both parties agreed on 23.2 percentage increase for workers on grade level 07 and 20 per cent for those on grade level 08, while 19 per cent would be received by workers on grade level 09, 16 per cent for those from levels 10 to 14 and 14 per cent for grade levels 15 to 17.

