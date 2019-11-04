Connect with us
Advertise With Us

EDUCATION

Niger Govt Cancels Appointment Of 2,500 New Teachers

Published

9 hours ago

on

Following reports of skewed processes in the recruitment of 2, 500 teachers the Niger State  government gave approval for recently, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has announced the  cancellation of the appointments for a critical examination  of the allegations.

The  chief press secretary to the governor,  Mrs  Mary  Noel Berje, made this known yesterday in a statement.

She said  that the government has announced the immediate cancellation of the recent recruitment  of 2500 Teachers carried out by the State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB).

According to the statement,  “This action follows the complaints and general public outcry over the processes that led to the selection and issuance of appointment letters to the people recruited.”

“It is alleged that appointment letters were sold out to the highest bidder while placements and postings were done without due process,and in gross disregard as well as violation of the laid down procedure” the statement added.

Mrs Berje said in the statement  that ,  the alleged irregularities and malpractices in the teachers recruitment exercise and appointments issued has necessitated the cancellation of the recruitment exercise by the  state government.

Consequently  the statement added that  the selection and appointment processes will be investigated,  revalidated and strengthened to ensure that only those who are really qualified are the ones that will be recruited.

The chief press secretary, however, stated that those who have already received their appointment letters and are truly eligible have nothing to fear during the revalidation exercise.

Mrs Noel Berje said the state government will issue  a statement on the new guidelines for the selection and revalidation processes within the shortest time possible.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Rev Up Your Libido...Enjoy Unforgettable, Pure, Long - lasting Fun!
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: