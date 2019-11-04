Niger Govt Cancels Appointment Of 2,500 New Teachers

Following reports of skewed processes in the recruitment of 2, 500 teachers the Niger State government gave approval for recently, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has announced the cancellation of the appointments for a critical examination of the allegations.

The chief press secretary to the governor, Mrs Mary Noel Berje, made this known yesterday in a statement.

She said that the government has announced the immediate cancellation of the recent recruitment of 2500 Teachers carried out by the State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB).

According to the statement, “This action follows the complaints and general public outcry over the processes that led to the selection and issuance of appointment letters to the people recruited.”

“It is alleged that appointment letters were sold out to the highest bidder while placements and postings were done without due process,and in gross disregard as well as violation of the laid down procedure” the statement added.

Mrs Berje said in the statement that , the alleged irregularities and malpractices in the teachers recruitment exercise and appointments issued has necessitated the cancellation of the recruitment exercise by the state government.

Consequently the statement added that the selection and appointment processes will be investigated, revalidated and strengthened to ensure that only those who are really qualified are the ones that will be recruited.

The chief press secretary, however, stated that those who have already received their appointment letters and are truly eligible have nothing to fear during the revalidation exercise.

Mrs Noel Berje said the state government will issue a statement on the new guidelines for the selection and revalidation processes within the shortest time possible.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

