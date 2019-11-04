[Protocols]

It is indeed an honour to be given the privilege to address the faculty and students of Edo State University, at its first convocation ceremony, since the inception of this University in 2016. I would like to thank the Vice Chancellor, principal officers of the university, and all those involved in organizing this event.

My presentation today titled “The Role of Monetary Policy: Towards Economic Growth in Nigeria”, is apt , given the evolving role of monetary policy, not only in Nigeria, but in other economies across the world in shaping the economic direction of different nations. During the 2008 – 2009 Global Financial Crisis, which resulted in negative growth rates in a number of advanced economies in the Euro Area and the United States, unconventional monetary policy measures played a vital role in enabling the recovery of these economies from the global recession. Although still useful, conventional tools were unable to address constraints to growth such as debt overhang and stagnating growth. Indeed, we can say, that the use of unconventional tools such as quantitative easing and forward guidance, led to growth recovery in the US, as well as a reduction in its unemployment rate.

The Global Financial Crisis brought to the fore the limitations of conventional monetary policy intervention tools, which were primarily focused on price stability. In the midst of an economic crisis, this focus may only serve to aggravate existing economic conditions rather than ameliorate it.

The crisis ultimately led to a paradigm shift in the function of central banks, as other objectives aimed at promoting structural transformation and economic growth, beyond the singular mandate of price stability, are now being pursued by a number of central banks.

Notwithstanding its success in enabling the economic recovery for key advanced economies, stakeholders are also cautious that indiscriminate use of unconventional monetary policy tools could lead to an excessive build up of risks on the balance sheets of Central Banks.

In my paper, I will highlight the CBN experience with unconventional monetary policies tools in light of the extraordinary challenges the Nigerian Economy faced following the drop in commodity prices between 2014 – 2016. I will also discuss some of the key challenges confronting the Bank in the formulation and implementation of unconventional monetary policy tools.

The Policy Remit of the CBN

Though the 2007 CBN Act specifies price stability as the overriding mandate of the Bank, permit me to highlight here, that the operationalization of this mandate is somewhat tricky. What exactly does price stability denote? Paul Volcker and Alan Greenspan, former Governors of the US Fed, have defined it as what obtains when “the public no longer takes account of actual or prospective inflation in its decision-making”. For the CBN, it is achieved when inflation lies within the tolerance band of 6–9 percent. Within this band, we believe that the evolution of relative prices is able to optimize the micro objectives of firms and households while maximizing total utilitarian welfare of the economy.

For an economy like ours, which is yet to attain its full potential, utilitarian welfare maximization requires a functional consideration for real growth. Thus, growth objectives cannot be overlooked. The CBN Act 2007, in recognizing this, provided the Bank with the legal backing to undertake developmental functions that are consistent with price stability. This has enabled the Bank to simultaneously promote the development of financial markets and stimulate the growth of the real sector.

Recent Experience of the CBN

Ladies and gentlemen, the CBN’s experience with unconventional monetary policies came to prominence during the recent economic crisis that begun in 2014 due to a number of global shocks, four of which were simultaneous and significant in shaping the trajectory of the Nigerian economy. These shocks include the drop-in commodity prices between 2014 – 2016; Geopolitical Tensions between the US and China, Britain’s desire to exit from the European Union, and the end of the quantitative easing program in the United States.

Unarguably, the most important of these factors to impact the Nigerian economy was the plunge in crude oil prices. Nigeria’s overdependence on crude oil for over 60 per cent of fiscal revenue and over 90 per cent of FX inflows, meant that shocks in the oil market were transmitted entirely to the economy via the FX markets as manufacturers and traders who required FX for input purchases were faced with dwindling supplies.

Average monthly inflows of FX into the CBN fell from over US$3.4bn in June 2014 to a low of US$1.4bn in September 2016. The decline in FX earnings was further complicated by the foreign capital flow reversals due to rising yields in the USA. The impact on our economy was evident in the rising pressure on the naira-dollar exchange rate.

With the drop in FX inflows, the exchange rate at the parallel market rose from about N200/US$ in August 2015 to N525/US$ in February 2017. Inflation also rose from 9.6 percent in January 2016 to over 18.7 per cent in January 2017. Our external reserves fell from about US$31bn in April 2015 to US$23bn in October 2016, and activities in the industrial sector witnessed a lull as manufacturers struggled to get access to key inputs needed in the production process.

Driven largely by the downside effects of these shocks, real GDP growth plunged sharply from 6.2 per cent in 2014 to a 1.6 per cent contraction in 2016. Nigeria effectively slipped into a technical recession in the second quarter of 2016 and maintained negative growths in ensuing quarters of that year.

Addressing the Recession: The Monetary and Fiscal Policy Mix

Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, in a bid to contain rising inflation and to cushion the impact of the drop in FX supply on the Nigerian economy, the monetary and fiscal authorities implemented a number of steps in order to address this extraordinary challenge. Some of the measures we took include;

Monetary Policy: Over the intervening period, the CBN embarked on a cycle of tightening which culminated in a July 2016 hike in the Monetary Policy Rate from 12 percent to 14 percent. This decision was expected to rein in expected inflationary pressures and to stimulate increased capital inflows to the country, which should improve accretion to reserves.

Conserving our FX: We introduced a demand management approach in order to conserve our reserves and support domestic production of certain goods in Nigeria. In this regard, we analyzed our import bill, and encouraged manufacturers to consider local options in sourcing their raw materials, by restricting access to foreign exchange on 43 items.

FX Market: In April 2017 we introduced an Investors and Exporters (I&E) window, which allowed investors and exporters to purchase and sell foreign exchange at the prevailing market rate.

Development Finance Intervention

The CBN increased its lending to the agricultural and industrial sectors, through targeted intervention schemes such as the Anchor Borrowers Program, Commercial Agricultural Credit Scheme and the Real Sector Support Facility. In particular, we sought to improve domestic supply of four commodities (rice, fish, sugar, and wheat), which consume about N1.3 trillion annually in our nation’s import bill.

The Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP). The program which was launched in November 2015, was designed to build partnerships between small holder farmers and reliable large-scale agro-processors, with a view to increasing agricultural output, while improving access to credit for farmers.

Our targeted focus on the agricultural and manufacturing sectors was driven by the vast opportunities for growth in these sectors given our high population. These sectors have the ability to absorb the growing labor pool of eligible workers in our effort to meet the household consumption needs of the Nigerian populace and reduce our demand for imported products.

Furthermore, improved productivity in the agriculture and manufacturing could also help in reducing our dependence on proceeds from crude oil. Edo State for example could generate over 200,000 jobs and millions of dollars in foreign exchange from supporting cultivation and processing of palm oil. During the peak of the oil crisis, Nigeria earned close to $23bn from exports of crude oil in 2017, relative to Indonesia, which earned close to US$22bn from the export of palm oil during the same period. I am indeed delighted that following our intervention with palm oil producers, over the next few years, annual production of palm oil in Edo state alone would be in the realm of 350,000MT. Nigeria has vast amounts of arable land that can be put to good use in the cultivation of not only palm oil but also cotton, cocoa, tomatoes and rice to mention a few.

We intend to leverage unconventional monetary policy tools in improving local production of these commodities, as growth in Nigeria’s agriculture and manufacturing sectors is critical in our efforts to create a diversified wealth base for the country. It will also help to insulate our economy from volatility associated with changes in crude oil price.

Doctrinal Critique of our Policies by Bretton Woods

When we began to utilize these tools, they were initially criticized by adherents of conventional monetary policy tools. Critics asserted that our FX policies constitute exchange restrictions, rationing of FX, discretionary allocation based on priority categories, and a multiple currency practice.

While there is sufficient evidence of significant reductions in our annual import bill, and increased non-oil exports, these critics assert that we are restricting trade and creating unfair competition.

To our critics, conventional Monetary Policy requires that to encourage domestic production, we should impose higher tariffs and levies. However, our experience in Nigeria has shown that, these tools have never worked , given the various attempts by certain economic agents to undermine the success of these policies.

Policy Outcomes and Exit from Recession

Regardless of the views of our critiques, our unconventional measures were well thought through and have been yielding significant gains for the Nigerian economy. Noticeable successful outcomes are gleaned from:

GDP– After 5 consecutive quarters of negative growth beginning in the first quarter of 2016, a coordinated approach by the fiscal and monetary authorities supported a rebound in the nation’s economy during the second quarter of 2017. The recovery has been driven largely by improved non-oil activities especially the agriculture sector. This was nonetheless, reinforced by the pickup in the oil sector as oil prices rallied in 2017. The recovery, which has been sustained for nine consecutive quarters, is expected to strengthen in the short- to medium-term.

Inflation– As a result of the implementation of a tighter monetary policy regime, intervention programs in the agriculture and industrial sectors, as well as improved FX inflows, inflation began to decline, from its peak of 18.7 percent in January 2017. It currently stands at 11.24 percent as at September 2019.

iii. Reserves– The introduction of the I&E window, along with improvement in domestic production of goods have helped shore up our external reserves. Transactions have reached over $55 billion since the inception of the window and our foreign exchange reserves has risen to US$42bn in September 2019 from US$23bn in October 2016. Nigeria’s current stock of external reserves is now able to finance over 9 months of current import commitments. With improved availability of foreign exchange, the exchange rate at the I&E FX window has remained stable over the past 24 months at an average of N360/US$, and the parallel market exchange rate has appreciated from N525/US$ in February 2017 to N360/US$ today.

Anchor Borrowers Program– The program has helped to bolster agricultural production by removing obstacles faced by small holder farmers. We have also improved access to markets for farmers by facilitating greater partnership with agro-processors and industrial firms in the sourcing of raw materials. So far the program has supported more than 1.5m farmers across all the 36 states of Nigeria, in cultivating 16 different commodities over 1.4 million hectares of farmland. It has also supported the creation of over 2.5m jobs across the agricultural value chain.

Industrial Sector– Activities in the industrial sector also witnessed significant improvement between August 2016 and September 2019, as the Primary Manufacturing Index has risen for the 31st consecutive month. It rose from a low of 42 percent in August 2016 to 58.2 percent in September 2019. This development was attributed to sustained supply of FX and the dogged implementation of our FX restriction on certain items.

Because of our unconventional tools, we have recorded spectacular improvements in domestic production of most of the targeted items. Local manufacturers are consequently reporting major boosts to their revenue and profit.

Concluding thoughts and the Way forward

Ladies and gentlemen, the favourable outcomes and strengthening outlook of the Nigerian economy is traceable to the timeous adoption on unconventional monetary policy tools. The CBN has been able to reduce inflation, build our FX reserves, maintained FX market stability, and foster real growth. Nonetheless, challenges still remain. The pace of population growth at about 2.6 percent still outstrips real growth rate while inflation is outside our tolerance band. Unemployment rate and incidence of poverty remain at unacceptable levels. Our economy still faces headwinds from expected declines in global growth and its resulting impact on oil prices and capital flows to emerging market countries.

These challenges require that we strengthen our efforts at enhancing growth in productive sectors of the economy, which will help in insulating our economy from external shocks.

Nevertheless, I am happy to note that much of the success we see today is due to the adoption of unconventional macroeconomic policies. Within the CBN, our unconventional methods (especially in the management of the FX market and our development financing) supported by the orthodox approaches (in the form of our timely adjustments of monetary policy rate) have been able to optimally balance the delicate objectives of price stability and real output growth. We will continue to device ways of ensuring that an optimal mix of monetary policy is continually deployed to engender the overall wellbeing and prosperity of the Nigerian economy. Our overall aim remains the concurrent attainment of price stability, real growth, full employment, and poverty reduction.

–Being remarks by Godwin Emefiele, Governor, Central Bank Of Nigeria (CBN) at the 1st convocation lecture of Edo State University, Iyamho, Edo State

