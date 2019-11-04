Towards Violence-free Polls In Kogi, Bayelsa

Free and fair election is sine qua non in any democratic society all over the world, and Nigeria is not an exception. That is why violence has no place in any democratic society. Violence mars the electoral and democratic process and leads to unsavoury outcomes to the detriment of society.

That is why the claims and counterclaims of plotting of violence by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is a cause for worry and a wake-up call for all stakeholders to rise up and take responsibility for the governorship elections coming up in both Kogi and Bayelsa States.

Last week, the APC accused the opposition of planning to cause violence in the build up and during the forthcoming November 16, 2019 governorship election in the two states. Its national publicity secretary, Mallan Issa- Onilu, went on to claim that the party had received information about arms stockpiling and vote-buying plans by PDP elements in Bayelsa State, and of other plans to stage-manage violence to disrupt the election.

The PDP immediately countered this allegation, saying the ruling party had revealed its plans to wreak violence on the PDP and its members during the electoral process and that it was looking to blame its wrongdoing on the opposition party.

Without a doubt, this exchange has already set an ominous tone ahead of the election in the two states. There is no doubt that the two main parties would be finetuning their strategies to emerge victorious, including how to use or manage any violence if necessary, especially in Nigeria where politicians are often willing to win at all costs.

Happily, the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), working in collaboration with security agencies in the country, identified flashpoints ahead of the Kogi and Bayelsa polls, with two states known for having a history of election violence.

INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, said all information about the identified flashpoints would be shared with security agencies for necessary action. He noted that elections had been disrupted in the two states in the past, adding that there were concerns that political thugs are being mobilised from within and outside the state to disrupt the election.

Perhaps, in anticipation, the police authorities have stepped up plans to contain any untoward incident that might affect the elections. The Nigerian Police Force, which is the lead agency in election security, announced the deployment of a total of 66, 241 officers and men for election security duty, with 31,041 personnel for Bayelsa State and 35,200 for Kogi State. These men would have the task of providing security for both men and materials for the election in order to ensure that the process goes as smoothly as possible. They will man all the polling units, INEC offices, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) offices and the collation centres.

The national security adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, has also weighed on the issue of election security in the two states. He pointed out the volatile nature of Kogi and Bayelsa States when it comes to election conduct, and warned politicians to steer clear of violence as his men will be deployed to deal with any persons trying to thwart the vote.

As a newspaper, we commend the police authorities for its move to deploy a huge number of officers and men for the polls. However, this is no determiner that that the sanctity of the vote would be respected. Often times, security agents had been accused of complicity in actions that scuppered the electoral process. This time, the police must sound a clear warning that any of its officers implicated in any electoral malpractice, through connivance or negligence, would be dealt with summarily. They must see their posting as a call to duty and not an opportunity to make illicit money. One thing the police and other security agencies must do ahead of the election is to embark on aggressive mopping up of illegal arms in the two states and to identify and profile all known hoodlums who are available for hiring as thugs and restrict their activities in the run up to the polls.

We are confident that INEC is committed to the integrity of the process and that it has been working assiduously to ensure that it conduct credible elections. However, it must ensure that its employees are in tune with the lofty objective of the body; those who go against it must be fished out and dealt with.

The electoral umpire and the security agencies must work closely to ensure that desperate politicians and their thugs are not given any leeway to disrupt the painstaking effort the commission has put in towards delivering credible polls in the two states. The commission must also apply the lessons it learnt from the pitfalls of the last general election to render improved elections in a fortnight.

