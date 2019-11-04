CRIME
‘We Bought 2 Kids For N140, 000 In Jos’
A 40-year- old man, Chukwunoso Happiness and his wife, Blessing Chukwunoso, 30-year-old suspected to be involved in child trafficking have confessed to operatives of the Lagos State Police Command that they bought two kids for N140, 000 in Jos, Plateau State.
The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bala Elkana, a deputy superintendent of police who disclosed this to journalists said Blessing Chukwunoso, confessed that the two boys were adopted by her husband, one Chukwunoso Happiness from a motherless babies’ home in Jos, Plateau State and brought to Lagos.
She told the police that she was taking them to Onitsha to meet her husband.
Elkana added that,’’ On November 1,2019 at about 0700hrs the husband was also arrested by the Police and confessed to have bought the kids at the sum of N140,000 from one Mama Oyoo, of Jos township.
Operatives of Lagos State Police Command said they have nabbed the two suspected child traffickers and recovered two kids from them.
Elkana, explained that they were arrested when the Police acting on information from a credible source swooped on them, a detectives from Ojo Division led by the Divisional Police Officer, Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP, Abdullah Malah, arrested one Chukwunonso Blessing, 30yr old of No 23 Masebinu Street, Igbede, Ojo in Lagos.
He stated that, she was seen along Alaba International Market with two children namely Joshua James, six years old and Samuel Gbawune, three years old trying to board a vehicle to Onitsha, Anambra State.
“Upon questioning, she claimed that the boys were adopted by her husband one Chukwunoso Happiness, 40yrs old from a motherless baby home in Jos, Plateau State and brought to Lagos”
