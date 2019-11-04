Why Church Observes White Sunday – Cleric

Lead Pastor of the Glorious Destiny Family Church, Borokiri, Port Harcourt, Pastor Akeem Idoniboye, has said that the church observes White Sunday, in order to remind Christians of the glorious second coming of Jesus Christ.

He said the White Sunday is also observed to remind Christians of the necessity for purity of life as well as to remind them of ascension into heaven on the last day.

Idoniboye, who spoke yesterday in Borokiri, Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, while preaching a sermon at the 2019 White Sunday service of the Church, said it is wrong to serve God without a pure heart.

Reading from the Holy Bible in Zephaniah 1:14-18 and Titus 2:13, the cleric, who preached on the topic; “Kingdom Lifestyle”, urged Christians to be always prepared for eternity so that death does not catch them by surprise.

He said: “The reason for White Sunday is to remind us of the necessity for the purity of life. If we don’t see Christ in you, then, you are not a Christian.

It is the Christ in you that makes you a Christian.

“You can’t serve God and be living in inpurity. You can’t see God with inpurity. A pure heart must show in a pure life. Anything that is in your heart that is not showing outside is fake.

“White Sunday is also to remind us of the Glorious second coming of our Lord Jesus Christ. White Sunday is also to remind us about our ascension into heaven. Don’t live a life that everything you are doing ends here.

“Living your life daily like it is going to be your last; that is being prepared always so that death does not catch you by surprise, is one of the acceptable attitudes for eternity.

“When you are getting things wrong, learn to amend your ways. Live your life in order to interpret the heartbeat of God. Never leave God out of your journey of life. Ensure that you factor God into every of your life’s journey.”

