Crude Oil Discovery In The North

It was a cheering news when the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) recently announced the discovery of hydrocarbon deposits (crude oil) in the Kolmani River II Well on the Upper Benue Trough, Gongola Basin, in the North-Eastern part of the country.

This came after several years of concerted efforts in the search for crude oil deposit in the North East. Building on what has been done in the search for oil in the North in the past, drilling of the Kolmani River II Well was flagged-off by President Muhammadu Buhari on February 2, 2019. Eight months after, oil discovery was achieved.

Announcing it, the NNPC stated that it acquired 435.54km2 of 3D Seismic Data over Kolmani Prospect in the Upper Benue Trough, Gongola Basin. On October 10, 2019, at 18:02hours, one of the reservoirs was perforated and hydrocarbon started flowing to the well head at 21:20hours in which the gas component was flared to prevent air charge around the Rig.

We commend the efforts of the NNPC in the discovery, considering the effort and resources put in. We believe this development will boost the country’s revenue base. It is expected that the discovery will lead to improved employment generation, while it is also hoped that the region will benefit in infrastructural development and several corporate social responsibility projects and programmes. More significantly, it is possible that investors’ confidence will receive a boost such that Nigerians will expect some good amount of private sector investments in the basin, and indeed in the other inland frontier basins comprising the Bida, Sokoto, Anambra and onshore Dahomey basins in the years ahead.

But now that the nation has found oil in the North, what next? What is the quantity of oil found; is it in commercial quantity? What are we as a nation putting in place so that we don’t have issues such that obtains in the Niger Delta because anywhere there is a natural resource, some things happen. What are we going to do differently so that the story of the North in the next 10 years does not become the story of the Niger Delta?

We urge the NNPC to ensure that oil exploration is done in line with global best practices because environmental and security issues could be of concern. The area is just North of the Yankari Games Reserve; therefore, the authorities must ensure that the environmental impact is minimised and global best practices adhered to so that the ecosystem of that area will not be destroyed. It is inescapable for the environment not to suffer. There will be dislocation and relocation of communities, pollution and destruction to farmlands and the aquatic ecosystem, but futuristic strategies for mitigation and reclamation may already have begun in earnest. As much as possible, mistakes and lessons learnt from the Niger delta area should guide the nation this time round.

We also urge the government to ensure that issues that are criminal in nature, like oil theft and piracy, are dealt with in future plans for the North-East. Also, it is imperative that the interest of host communities be protected.

We also remind the government not to forget its diversification agenda by looking beyond oil. Although the petroleum sector is important, it remains a small part of the potentials of the country’s overall economy if meaningfully diversified. It is against this backdrop that the country must embark on a sensible search for a path to a more sustainable development. To achieve this, agriculture and solid minerals can be opened up. While we can boast of a huge deposit of crude oil, there are even bigger deposits of different types of solid minerals across the country.

Most states, however, are blessed and are sitting on vast quantities of minerals like Tin, Kaolin, Tantalite, Barite, Iron-ore and Uranium. Other minerals in this category are Zinc, Gold, Silver, Lead and precious stones. The solid mineral sector, if developed, could help to combat poverty in Nigeria via job creation, given its linkage with other sectors of the economy.

