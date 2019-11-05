NEWS
IPCR, Burundi To Collaborate On Peace-building, Conflict Resolution
The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) has indicated interest to partner with Omdusman of Republic of Burundi on peace building and conflict prevention in Africa.
The Director General of the Institute, Dr Bakut Bakut made this known when he received the Republic of Burundi’s Ombudsman (the 6th man in the government of Burundi) His Excellency, Dr Edward Nduwimana.
In the Republic of Burundi, Ombudsman is the office responsible for peacebuilding, conflict resolution and prevention as well as mediation.
Dr Bakut, explained that IPCR is a research institute with the mandate of promoting Peace, conflict prevention management and resolution in Nigeria and Africa.
He noted that the IPCR in Nigeria and Ombudsman in Burundi share similar objectives, hence the need to join forces to work towards peace building and conflict prevention in Africa.
Dr Bakut said: “We have a lot in common; we are into reconciliation, peace building, dialogue and negotiations, all that you need to do as an ombudsman, but we are not called Ombudsman.”
Bakut further noted that both agencies have mandate that cover Africa not only their particular country, recalling that most of the negotiations process in resolving some of the crises in Africa held in Nigeria.
“The engagement would not only cover Nigeria and Burundi but the whole of Africa, “Dr. Bakut said.
Earlier, Dr Nduwimana commended the Federal Government of Nigeria for establishing the institute responsible for Peace building in the Country.
He said: “I congratulate you for being Chief Executive of this institute, we should have such institutes to build our capacity in Africa, we should have a unique way of resolving African’s problem in Africa.”
He reiterated that Republic of Burundi is willing to formalize partnership with Nigeria for the promoting of dialogue and conflict prevention in Africa.
MOST READ
IPCR, Burundi To Collaborate On Peace-building, Conflict Resolution
‘UK’s Labour Party Will Examine Proposal To Ban Private Jets’
2,500 Jobs At Risk As Mothercare Lines Up UK Administrators
Border Closure: LCCI Seeks Solutions To Challenges At Nigerian Seaports
NCC Rallies North-Eastern States On ICT Investment, Others
NCC Prioritises Issues Of Citizens With Special Needs – Danbatta
NIMASA DG Advocates Dedicated Ports For Cargo Delivery
MOST POPULAR
-
CRIME22 hours ago
Shocking! Man Rapes Grieving Woman In Graveyard
-
COVER STORIES4 hours ago
Staff Recruitment: Senate President, NASS Clerk In War Of Words
-
NEWS16 hours ago
Lagos Govt To Relocate Trade Fair To Permanent Site — Sanwo-Olu
-
NEWS16 hours ago
Supreme Court Strikes Out Ex-CJN Onnoghen’s Referral Appeal
-
NEWS16 hours ago
Nigerian Army’s MRAP Production Reaches 80% Completion – Buratai
-
NEWS11 hours ago
FBI Probe: 606 Autos Boss Get N50m Bail In N207m Fraud Trial
-
COVER STORIES4 hours ago
FG Sets Fresh Conditions For Reopening Of Borders
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Senate President Advocates Integration Of Almajiri Into Educational System