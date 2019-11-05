Katsina Declares State Of Emergency In Water,Sanitation Sector

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State yesterday declared a state of emergency in the water and sanitation sector. The move is aimed at declaring a war against open defecation in the state.

Executive director of Katsina Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA), Aminu Dayyabu Safana, made this known yesterday at a media parley in Katsina.

He said the state government in collaboration with UNICEF has expended over N3 billion at 50 per cent counterpart fund contribution each in harmonized procurement of 35000 hand pump bore holes in 26 local government areas of the state in the last four and a half years.

“Already, we have developed a road map, a working document, on how we intend to achieve Katsina open defecation free state by 2025. We have a strategic plan, we have a working document that we developed with

the support of UNICEF and all the 34 local governments’ water and sanitation departments,” Safana stated.

He said each state of the federation has to declare a state of

emergency on the menace and strategize on how to engage every relevant stakeholder as federal government alone cannot rid Nigeria of open defecation even though the government declared a national emergency on the issue since September last year.

The RUWASSA boss lamented that Nigeria would be the headquarters of open defecation worldwide once India currently leading the club exit from it on 17th November, this year, after lifting over 500 million of its populace out of open defecation within 10 years.

He expressed optimism that at least one out of the 26 local government areas being provided with clean water through the Sanitation, Hygiene and Water in Nigeria (SHWAN) project in the state would be declared open defecation free before 31st December, 2019.

He disclosed that the state government collaboration with UNICEF in the past four years has left about 3000 communities out of open defecation while underscoring the correlation between water supply and open defecation.

