NEWS
Katsina Declares State Of Emergency In Water,Sanitation Sector
Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State yesterday declared a state of emergency in the water and sanitation sector. The move is aimed at declaring a war against open defecation in the state.
Executive director of Katsina Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA), Aminu Dayyabu Safana, made this known yesterday at a media parley in Katsina.
He said the state government in collaboration with UNICEF has expended over N3 billion at 50 per cent counterpart fund contribution each in harmonized procurement of 35000 hand pump bore holes in 26 local government areas of the state in the last four and a half years.
“Already, we have developed a road map, a working document, on how we intend to achieve Katsina open defecation free state by 2025. We have a strategic plan, we have a working document that we developed with
the support of UNICEF and all the 34 local governments’ water and sanitation departments,” Safana stated.
He said each state of the federation has to declare a state of
emergency on the menace and strategize on how to engage every relevant stakeholder as federal government alone cannot rid Nigeria of open defecation even though the government declared a national emergency on the issue since September last year.
The RUWASSA boss lamented that Nigeria would be the headquarters of open defecation worldwide once India currently leading the club exit from it on 17th November, this year, after lifting over 500 million of its populace out of open defecation within 10 years.
He expressed optimism that at least one out of the 26 local government areas being provided with clean water through the Sanitation, Hygiene and Water in Nigeria (SHWAN) project in the state would be declared open defecation free before 31st December, 2019.
He disclosed that the state government collaboration with UNICEF in the past four years has left about 3000 communities out of open defecation while underscoring the correlation between water supply and open defecation.
MOST READ
NCC Prioritises Issues Of Citizens With Special Needs – Danbatta
NIMASA DG Advocates Dedicated Ports For Cargo Delivery
We Are Ready To Tackle Smuggling On Waterways – Customs
WACT Donates Hilux Vehicle To Truckers Association In Onne
Property Registration: HDAN Kicks Against World Bank’s Poor Rating
Don Urges COREN To Identify Distressed Buildings
Inyangete Urges Govt, Developers To Build Durable Homes
MOST POPULAR
-
CRIME20 hours ago
Shocking! Man Rapes Grieving Woman In Graveyard
-
OPINION24 hours ago
NNDC, Akpabio And Limit Of Falsehood
-
CRIME24 hours ago
Illegal Firearms: Police Averted PDP’s Plans To Maim Innocent Kogites – APC Campaign Council
-
BUSINESS24 hours ago
FG Pledges To Support $12bn Dangote Refinery
-
NEWS24 hours ago
There Are No Evil Spirits In Govt House, Awka – Obiano
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Kogi Guber: Release Our Head Of Security, Others – PDP
-
OPINION24 hours ago
NERC’s New Tariff Regime And Its Negative Multiplier Effects On Nigerians (1)
-
NEWS24 hours ago
FG Working On New Minimum Pension For Pensioners – Nta