NSIEC Clears 753 For Niger LG Poll

Ahead of November 30 local governments election in Niger State, the state Independent Electoral Commission,NSIEC has cleared 83 chairmanship and 670 councillorship candidates from 9 political parties to contest the election.

Chairman of the Commission, Alhaji Aminu Baba Alhaji disclosed this at the opening of a three-day “Train the Trainers” workshop organised in partnership with the International Foundation for Electoral System (IFEST) for Electoral Officers and Assistant Electoral Officers in Minna yesterday

According to him, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition political party in the state, People Democratic Party (PDP) have 25 chairmanship and 274 councillorship contestants each.

He also added that All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) is fielding 9 chairmanship and 48 councillorship candidates, followed by the GPN with 8 chairmanship and 7 councillorship contestants and the ANP with 7 chairmanship and 9 councillorship contestants.

The Chairman said that NNPP is fielding 4 chairmanship and 9 councillorship candidates while the SDP and the NCP are fielding one each of chairmanship and councillorship candidates.

Alhaji Aminu Baba Alhaji commended the political parties for the orderly and peaceful conduct of their affairs so far but however charged them to continue in that manner, even as he added that the training was part of the plan of the Commission to conduct a hitch free poll.

“This training is to prepare you for and acquaint you with all that you need to conduct a free and transparent election “ the SIEC chairman said

Programmes Manager of IFEST, Mr Solomon Fotolo said that the workshop would concentrate on training the participants on “Vote counting and Election result management” saying that IFEST had been engaged in similar training in parts of the country in the past, which ensured success of the elections conducted and therefore asked the participants to take the exercise very serious.

