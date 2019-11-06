NEWS
15 Bag First Class At A/Ibom Varsity
No fewer than 15 graduating students are to be awarded first class degrees during the 4th and 5th combined convocation of Akwa Ibom State University, Ikot Akpanden, in Mkpat Enin local government area of the state.
This was disclosed by the vice chancellor of the institution, Professor Eno James Ibanga while briefing newsmen on this year’s convocation ceremony slated for Friday November 8th 2019.
He said that a total of 2000 graduates are to bag different degrees while some will be awarded prizes during the convocation ceremony to be held at the University’s Sport Ground of the main campus Ikot Akpaden.
He explained that apart from those with First Class, 509 have Second Class Upper Division, 1095 have Second Class Lower Division, 351 Third Class and four with pass degrees.
Professor Ibanga said the Institution will also confer award of honourary degree of Doctor of Letters “Honoris Causa” on his Eminence Nteyin Solomon Etuk, the Oku Ibom Ibibio, president of the Supreme Council of Ibibio land and Paramount Ruler of Nsit Ubium LGA during the ceremony.
He said that since the last convocation the University faculties has increased from six to eight adding that some of the faculties have been rearranged to meet the current international standard and to accommodate more students.
The vice chancellor who explained that student of the University have won several laurels and award from different competition across the country said academic and non academic staffs of the institution have also benefited from the training programme of the institution.
He disclosed that the University has zero tolerance for cultism and sex for marks offences as any one caught faces severe sanctions.
