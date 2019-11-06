Firm Mulls 30% Reduction In Cost Of Air Travel

American Express Global Business Travel (GBT) Nigeria, a travel management company, said it would reduce the cost of air travel by 30 per cent with the launch of a new travel technology solution called, TravelIT.

Chief operating officer of Tourvest Travel Services and Director, American Express (GBT Nigeria), Mr. Claude Vankeirsbilck noted that the new product which is due to be launched in this November is set “To revolutionize the travel business space with the aim of reducing the total travel cost of her customers by at least 30 per cent in a global economy that is under pressure.”

He stated this to commemorate 13 years of successful operations in Nigeria of the company during its fourth annual client forum, held in Ikoyi, Lagos to connect with customers and partners.

Meanwhile, Hon. Olufunke Adebolu, Commissioner for Tourism, Arts & Culture, Lagos State noted that in 2017, one billion people travelled across the world and spent $1.2 trillion. Of this number Business Travel grew exponentially by three per cent globally.

Interestingly however, the Business Traveler space in Africa grew by eight per cent as compared to three per cent in Europe and 5.6 per cent in the US and Americas. “That means eight per cent of international travelers across the globe is in the business of my space,” she stressed.

She said these figures are exciting in view of the fact that they show where traction is focused and the fact that 80 per cent of international arrivals into Nigeria come through the shores Lagos and that a significant amount of them were arriving on business, which is the comparative advantage of Lagos State.

Welcoming guests to the forum, Chief John Adebanjo, the Chairman of the company expressed gratitude to clients and appreciated them for showing a lot of confidence in the brand. “I want to use this singular opportunity to appreciate all our sponsors and clients as well as those that have supported us all these years. We thank you for your trust in us to serve your travel needs and for standing by us every step of the way,” he declared.

