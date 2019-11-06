Rising Claims Force Insurers To Pay N207bn To Policyholders

The continuous increase in the value of insured assets as against premiums paid has forced insurance companies to pay N207.4 billion claims to policyholders who suffered insured risks in 2018.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the figure was the highest claims ever paid by the insurance industry in a financial year, as underwriters settled claims with 50 per cent of the N413 billion premium income generated in the same period.

Moreover, the claims cost was more than 80 per cent higher than the N142.8 billion total claims paid by insurance industry in 2017.

Although, it is more of cheering news judging from the fact that the insurance industry has always been accused of not honouring claims obligations, the stakeholders said that the rise in claims adversely affected the balance sheets of insurance companies in the country.

LEADERSHIP investigation revealed that increase in claims volume and value, is connected to the rise in replacement value of insured assets, as insurers have to pay through their nose to replace insured assets when risks occur, at a time the premium is too meagre compared to the claims value.

Moreover, increased awareness on the need for policyholders to make claims is partly responsible for the increase.

It was learnt that some underwriters had to relinquish about 60 per cent of their income to pay these claims, thereby leaving them with about 40 per cent gross profit.

Corroborating the development, the chairman, Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), Mr Tope Smart, raised concerns over the continuous increase in claims value as opposed to low policy rate, saying, most rates in the market were not a true reflection of the risks those policies covered.

Smart, who spoke at the 2nd interactive session with consumers of insurance products and services organised by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) in Lagos, noted that claim was a fundamental part of insurance as policy purchased by “a consumer is a promise of compensation when things go wrong, provided the circumstances fall within the policy’s terms and conditions.”

Consumers, he said, were expected to lodge a claim to activate the insurer’s response.

Represented by the director of Operations, NIA, Mr. Lanre Ojuola, he stressed that “insurance policy is expected to provide help in time of troubles, put smiles on the face of the insured, share their burden and grief with the insured, give the insured hope, and Instill confidence in the insured.”

He identified issues that may lead to the late or non-payment of claims to policyholders as late notification, false statement that makes claim suspicious, failure to take preventive measures, lack of proper documentation and exclusion clauses.

Earlier at the event, the acting commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Sunday Thomas, said that customers’ satisfaction was central to the sustainability and success of every business, insurance inclusive.

“We are aware of some of the obvious challenges bedevilling the insurance sector either on the side of operators, consumers, investors or regulators. These challenges could be very overwhelming, however, we must not relent in looking for better ways to effectively and efficiently ensure the delivery of quality services to policyholders,” he said.

Thomas, who was represented by the head, Lagos Office of NAICOM, Mr. Adamu Balanti, stated that continuing efforts and new reforms were being packaged by the commission to ensure prompt payment of genuine claims by insurers.

The Complaints Bureau Unit of the commission, according to him, had been working assiduously to resolve policyholders’ issues relating to non-settlement of claims, contract agreement violation, among others.

“It is pertinent to inform you that the unit has been further enhanced with the deployment of more staff at very senior level to effectively discharge assigned responsibilities. Its doors are opened to receive and resolve, as much as it can, issues on non-settlement of genuine claims from the public,” he emphasised.

He said that there is a need for a paradigm shift from the current state of the insurance industry to a better one where policyholders will not be grumbling on issues of prompt claims’ settlement, pricing of insurance products, value for money, innovative products, among others, adding that, “recent developments and reforms in our sector particularly, the recapitalisation exercise, is a move to ensure that the industry becomes more robust in its technical competence and financial base.”

